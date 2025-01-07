GODFREY - The Nature Institute is rolling out the welcome mat for adults this year! Known for its awesome kids’ programs, TNI is ready to sprinkle some nature magic on the grown-ups too. Get ready for two exciting events in January: a cozy book club and the kick-off of the Wilderness Wisdom series.

First up, the Naturally Curious Book Club is here to save you from freezing your toes off! There is no need to brave the chill for this winter adventure. Grab a warm drink and dive into Slow Birding by Joan E. Strassman, where you’ll discover tales about our feathered friends that you might have overlooked. Join us at the Mississippi Sanctuary office on January 15 at 5:30 p.m. for an evening chat, or swing by on January 16 at 10 am for a morning meetup.

Article continues after sponsor message

This free gathering is a perfect chance to mingle with fellow nature lovers and maybe even spot an eagle. Also, TNI is launching the Wilderness Wisdom series, responding to the buzz around our Bushcraft for Teens program. Get ready for a treasure trove of outdoor skills led by fantastic guest speakers. The first class, Winter Tree ID, is happening on January 25 at 1 p.m. Learn to spot trees by their bark, buds, and branches for free if you’re a TNI member or just $5 if you’re not.

Don’t forget – registration is a must. And mark your calendars for more Wilderness Wisdom fun: Herbalism 101 on February 22, a Leather Sewing Class on March 8, and a Bird Hike on April 12. Prices vary based on materials, and pre-registration is required for all classes. See www.natureinstitute.org for any other information.

More like this: