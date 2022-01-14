TROY/MARYVILLE/ST.JACOB/MARINE - The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce "has got talent...and so much more."

"On April 1, the talent will be endless at the Gateway Center in Collinsville” said Dawn Mushill, Executive Director, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. “Our members really do have talent and we are going to show their talent off at our event”.

The Chamber’s Annual Fundraiser is set for Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Gateway Center in Collinsville. This is the first fundraiser since 2019. In addition to the talent portion of the event, there will be auction items, a 50/50 drawing, community awards presentations and much more. Cygen-Delaney will be catering the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Special guest Bryan White will be performing a few of his hit songs from the 90’s.

“We were very lucky that Bryan was available for our event. You might know him from songs like ‘Rebecca Lynn’, ‘So Much For Pretending’ and his hit with Shania Twain ‘From This Moment On’.”

VIP tickets will be available for a meet & greet with Bryan prior to the event. More information and tickets/sponsorship/donations information is available at TMSM website or by calling the Chamber office at 618-667-8769.

More like this: