EDWARDSVILLE - Before a grand opening at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at TJ Maxx in Edwardsville Crossing next to Dierbergs, a long line had gathered in anticipation of the doors coming open for the first time.

Shoppers didn't appear disappointed, with bags of clothes and other items in hand as they came out of the store. T.J. Maxx officials greeted the new shoppers as they came inside and there was even a wheel to spin for certain discounts for all shoppers who came into the store.

TJ Maxx now occupies the old Office Depot space in Edwardsville Crossing next to Dierberg’s.

Walt Williams, economic/community development director for the City of Edwardsville, said TJ Maxx is just another wonderful addition for major retailers in Edwardsville and the region.

Kirkland’s, Ross, Men’s Wearhouse and Old Navy are all located close to where the new TJ Maxx is and it will fill the former Office Depot space nicely, Williams said.

“TJ Maxx will fill out that old Office Depot space nicely,” Williams said. “We are very happy that Capitol Land Group has come through and found a tenant for that location.”

Williams added he believes the new TJ Maxx will not only be popular with adults but nearby Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates TJ Maxx and Marshalls, along with HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post. The company website said it operates more than 3,600 stores in nine countries, with three e-commerce sites.

“We see ourselves as a global, off-price, value retailer and our mission is to deliver great value to our customers through the combination of brand, fashion, price, and quality,” the company said on the site. “We offer a rapidly changing assortment of brand name and designer merchandise at prices generally 20 percent to 60 percent below department and specialty store regular prices on comparable merchandise, every day.”

