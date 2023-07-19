Our Daily Show Interview! T.J. Callahan: Mayor Pro Tempore- South Roxana: From 7-19-23

SOUTH ROXANA - T.J. Callahan has been named mayor pro tempore for South Roxana. He shares his plans as he prepares to finish out the current mayoral term.

This decision comes after Mayor Barbara Overton announced her resignation due to health concerns on Tuesday, July 18.

“First and foremost, we want to keep Barb in our prayers as well as her family,” Callahan said. “I am very blessed to be able to work with some of the most awesome people in the Village, and they all have the same vision. It’s not about politics, it’s about how to make our community better.”

Callahan said has received a lot of support from surrounding communities. He thanked the Village Board and recognized his fellow board members for their individual accomplishments.

“We’ve got such a great board now to be able to drive that vision, and that’s all I’ve done, is put the best people in those best spots to make the most outstanding benefits for our town and to get better,” Callahan said. “It’s not about me. It’s about making sure that we’re putting people in place to help build them, to make them grow. Then we look back and say, ‘Oh, yeah, TJ did an awesome job as mayor.’ No, we all did. We all did. It’s all because of what you guys have done that allows us to be where we are today.”

Callahan will work closely with the Board and Bob Coles, South Roxana’s city administrator and police chief. He added that Coles is his “right-hand man.”

Overton was elected earlier this year in April. Callahan will serve the remainder of her four-year term. He said he had been planning to run for mayor eventually, so he hopes to finish this term and then run for reelection.

The Board is currently overseeing many projects that Callahan will support as mayor pro tem. He reiterated his appreciation for their work and added that he has a few ideas to improve the town.

“I’m just going to structure a little bit of a better vision, more of a positive atmosphere, to make this thing work,” Callahan said. “I’m just thankful that the Board has given me the opportunity. I have a lot to work from. I have a lot to learn. But there is nothing I feel like I can’t accomplish. God is always on my side.”

For more information about Overton’s resignation and Callahan’s appointment, click here.

