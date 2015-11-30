'Tis the Season for Festive Music at Lewis and Clark Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Celebrate the sounds of the holidays at Lewis and Clark Community College this December. The Limited Edition choral group will start the holiday season with a Christmas Trivia Brown Bag concert on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at noon in the Ringhausen Music Building. Guests are invited to bring a lunch and enjoy an hour of free entertainment. “A Classic Christmas” will feature the Lewis and Clark Concert Choir and Riverbend Children’s Choir in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Other concerts in December include: Switchback, featuring Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormick, will perform a variety of American roots music blended with Celtic soul and Christmas carols at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The Hayner Public Library District and Lewis and Clark’s Music department sponsor this free concert. Reservations are recommended by calling (800) 613-3163. “Kids, Santa is Back! Music from Santa’s Workshop” will feature the Alton Symphony Orchestra at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. Enjoy the sounds of the holidays, and sing along to your favorites. Keep an eye out for a special appearance by Saint Nick. Seasonal refreshments will be served. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, and free for children through twelfth grade, and for Lewis and Clark students, faculty and staff. Tickets are available online atwww.altonsymphonyorchestra.org, at Halpin Music, Liberty Bank and the L&C Music department and at the door. The Alton Symphony Orchestra will present “The Splendor of Christmastime” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in the Hatheway Cultural Center-Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. Join the ASO for a festive celebration featuring selections from The Nutcracker and featured soloists. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, and free for children through 12th grade, and for Lewis and Clark students, faculty and staff. Tickets are available online at www.altonsymphonyorchestra.org, at Halpin Music, Liberty Bank and the L&C Music department and at the door. All events are free with the exception of the Alton Symphony Orchestra concerts. For more information on music events, call the Music office at (618) 468-4731. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending