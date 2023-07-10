EDWARDSVILLE - It officially feels like summer in St. Louis and the Metro East now that the humidity and extreme heat have arrived. As temperatures rise, Joe’s Market Basket is educating people on how to best maintain your yard. Hot weather and humidity can be tough on plants, which can sometimes mean extra maintenance and care. General Manager of Joe’s Market Basket, Andy Klos, has several simple stress-free tips on how to protect your greenery from the heat.

“Even with adequate watering, plants can suffer with the hot, humid conditions,” said Klos. “I advise people to water when they’re drinking their morning coffee, between 6 and 8 a.m. before it starts to get too hot. If you get out there midday, the sun can evaporate the water before it gets to the roots. I also tell our customers to be mindful of overwatering and to follow the recommended amount of water for each plant.”

Mulching is another way to help protect your plants from the sun. Adding a thick layer of mulch can help insulate a plant’s roots from the heat and keep the soil moist.

“It may seem silly, but sometimes we need to treat our plants how we would treat ourselves,” said Klos. “Providing shade to avoid sun damage is really important to preserving your produce and flowers. Consider purchasing a patio umbrella, shade cloth or even a bedsheet with stakes to block the sun midday. This can go a long way and keep your plants looking great even after summer.”

There are also several products, like Scotts 4-Step Program to help maintain the appearance and health of grass. Klos said since it has been a very dry summer it’s important to buy lawn fertilizer to help strengthen and protect your grass. All five Joe’s Market Basket locations are fully stocked with products for your lawn.

Joe’s Market Basket is a family-owned business with four Illinois locations in Edwardsville, O’Fallon, Godfrey, Troy and one location in St. Peter’s, Missouri.

