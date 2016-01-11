Tindle, Nagel lead Cougar wrestlers in North Carolina meet

BOONE, N.C. – Derek Nagel and Jake Tindle were victorious Sunday, but Appalachian State collected the team victory by topping SIUE wrestling 33-8.

While SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates was not happy with the team results, he looked to take away the positive from the match.

"We did some things better today than we did Friday against Gardner-Webb," said Spates.

Nagel earned his first Southern Conference victory with an 11-0 major decision at 184 pounds over Taylor Jackson.

Tindle added his second straight SoCon victory with a 15-3 major decision over Randall Diabe at 197 pounds.

"They both wrestled well from whistle to whistle," noted Spates.

Spates said he continues to tell his wrestlers they need to compete hard for the full seven minutes.

"Nagel and Tindle did that today," he said. "That was good to see."

SIUE now returns to Illinois for two matches next weekend. On Saturday, SIUE faces Northern Illinois in a 6 p.m. neutral site match in Springfield, Illinois. The home SoCon schedule begins next Sunday when the Citadel in a noon match at the Vadalabene Center.

Complete Results

125: Vito Pasone (AS) pinned Joe Antonelli (0:44)

133: Irvin Enriquez (AS) def. Dakota Leach, 8-2

141: Michael Longo (AS) def. John Muldoon MD, 14-4

149: Matt Zovistoski (AS) win by forfeit

157: Angel Najar (AS) def. Erik Travers, 6-3

165: Forrest Przybysz (AS) def. Nate Higgins, 9-5

174: Nick Kee (AS) def. Clayton Bass MD 10-1

184: Derek Nagel (SIUE) def. Taylor Jackson MD 11-0

197: Jake Tindle (SIUE) def. Randall Diabe MD 15-3

Hwt: Denzel Dejournette (AS) def. Chris Johnson MD 10-0