ALTON - Glisson Law, a premier personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Illinois and Missouri, is pleased to announce that Timothy J. Chartrand has been named partner in the firm. With a decade of dedicated service at Glisson Law, Tim’s new role as partner highlights his commitment to exceptional legal representation and his ongoing contribution to the firm’s growth and success.

Since joining Glisson Law in 2014, Tim Chartrand has built a remarkable reputation for his work in personal injury law. Specializing in motor vehicle and trucking collisions, premises liability, nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, and product liability, Tim has consistently secured justice for clients facing life-altering injuries. His work aligns with Glisson Law's long-standing tradition of advocating for plaintiffs in the most serious and complex cases.

"Tim has been an integral part of our firm, and his dedication to his clients, his strong work ethic, and his passion for justice make him a perfect fit as partner," said Michael P. Glisson, senior partner of the firm. "We are thrilled to recognize his leadership and expertise as we continue our mission of fighting for the rights of those injured through no fault of their own."

Article continues after sponsor message

Tim's practice focuses on maximizing recoveries for clients, whether through skillful negotiation or trial litigation. His track record includes significant results for clients across Illinois and Missouri, including securing the largest verdict ever given in Jersey County Illinois, contributing to the firm's reputation as a fierce advocate in the personal injury scene. Tim’s commitment to client care, his legal acumen, and his deep ties to the community have set him apart.

A native of Southwestern Illinois, Tim is admitted to practice in both Illinois and Missouri. His dedication extends beyond the courtroom, as he enjoys spending time with his family, following sports, and cooking in his free time. Tim is proud to continue the firm's legacy of delivering results and providing compassionate legal representation to those in need.

With over 60 years of experience, Glisson Law has been a trusted name in personal injury law. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm handles cases involving semi-trailer truck accidents, motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful deaths, and more. Glisson Law's client-centered approach and relentless pursuit of justice have resulted in countless multi-million dollar settlements and verdicts, ensuring that clients receive the compensation they deserve.

About Glisson Law

Glisson Law is a premier personal injury firm serving Illinois and Missouri with 60+ years of experience, renowned for its relentless advocacy and proven results. The firm has secured multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements across a wide range of cases including semi-trailer truck accidents, motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful deaths, medical malpractice, premises liability, and product defects. Dedicated to representing plaintiffs, Glisson Law is committed to achieving justice for those who have suffered serious injuries. With a compassionate approach and a track record of success, the law firm stands as a trusted legal ally, fighting to maximize recoveries for its clients. For more information on Glisson Law or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit glissonlaw.com or call for a free consultation at 618-462-1077.

More like this: