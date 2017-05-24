Shortstop Aledmys Diaz will be making his 40th start of the season tonight, tops on the team, as his St. Louis Cardinals continue their series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.
In the midst of a three game hitting streak, the last three hits from Diaz have all been doubles and in the month of May, he ranks tied for 10th in the National League with 24 hits.
The biggest difference, similar to Randal Grichuk, is swinging at more pitches in the strike zone.
“Aggressive in the zone, instead of aggressive out of the zone which we have seen quite a bit of–where he’s going out to get pitches, which aren’t even on the plate,” said Mike Matheny. “That happens in this game. You see him take a real tough walk and then that brings (the pitcher) into the middle or closer to the middle of the plate and he’s dangerous. He’s dangerous on pitches that get too much.”
