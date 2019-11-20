Time Travel & Transformation at Middle Woodland Hopewell Mounds Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

GODFREY – In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Executive Director of the Center for American Archeology Jason L. King gave a presentation about the indigenous people of the Lower Illinois River Valley and the artistic and sociological dimensions of the archaeological record that they left. Article continues after sponsor message King likened mound building to time travel, because it was a social practice that allowed indigenous people to connect to human experiences from the past and to connect modern humans with their native histories. The event was hosted by Lewis and Clark Community College Student Activities on Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending