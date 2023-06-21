(Note: This is the second in a three-part series about the upcoming Illinois State Police Team Illinois Youth Camp. Part three will publish on Thursday. Information is below on how to register for the camp with a deadline set for this weekend).

COLLINSVILLE - Calvin Dye Jr. is a one-of-a-kind type of state trooper. He has handled many positions with the Illinois State Police over the years, but one of his favorite duties is to organize and lead the week-long Illinois State Police Team Illinois Youth Camp.

He has worked for several years with Sandy Vohtas to make the camp successful and function each year. Calvin learned the art of public service from his legendary father, Calvin Dye Sr., now the St. Clair County Coroner, who also had a career in law enforcement. Calvin Jr. has always praised his father for his help in developing his character and career.

The Illinois State Police Team Illinois Youth Camp begins on Sunday, July 16, check-in at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and concludes on Saturday, July 22, at Calvary Baptist Church at Alton. The impact of the work of Dye Jr. and Vohtas has been monumental.

One of Dye’s fondest memories is that of a former camper who became a college football star - Dominic Lovett.

Lovett actually learned how to fish during the camp and it is still something to this day he enjoys, Dye Jr. said.

Dye said he has remained in close contact with Lovett over the years and knows the lasting impact the camp had on Lovett’s life, along with so many others.

“There are no electronic devices and there are a wide variety of things included in the camp,” Dye Jr. said. “Our desire is to positively change the lives of area youth through our dedication and desire to motivate them to succeed.”

The philosophy of “Teamwork, Commitment and Pride” is introduced to the Cadets through activities that promote teamwork, goal setting, and esprit de corp. Upon completion of the camp, Cadets participate in a formal graduation ceremony and are provided with a certificate of completion and individual and group photos. Dye Jr. emphasized how touching the graduation is each time to see the growth of the youth during the camp.

The camp is a highly structured week-long residency program and the kids are housed on campus dormitories. The camp, transportation, and activities are provided to kids free of charge. The camp is based on a strict model of discipline and includes para-military drills (formations & marching), physical fitness exercises, and classroom instruction on resisting various societal pressures, dangers of drug & alcohol abuse, hygiene, team building principles, leadership and other life-enhancing skills.

Dye Jr. said the speakers are very impacting during the week. Dye said over the years, several big names have appeared as speakers. This year's speakers will include a wide variety of leaders and experts.

Dye thanked all those who participate in the camp and encouraged anyone who wants to register to please do so because there is still time.

Youth still have until this weekend to register.

For additional information about the camp, please contact the Recruitment Office:

(217) 785-4370

(217) 685-4752

