ALTON – Time is running out to get tickets to one of the most entertaining magical comedy events in the Riverbend.

Chef Bananas, a former chef who exchanged the culinary arts for the art of sleight of hand magic, will perform two high-interactive magic shows at the Riverbender Community Center on Sunday, May, 5 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Cost is only $6 per ticket in advance and $7 at the door. Tickets are available online at riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register and all proceeds will go towards supporting the Center’s programs and activities for River Bend youth.

“There’s less than one week left to make sure you get a seat,” said Jeff Allsman, RBCC executive director. “We’re really looking forward to this event. Chef’s family magic show is unlike anything you have seen before.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Community Center, located at 200 W. Third St. in Alton, has served the community as a nonprofit gathering place for youth since 2009. The Center provides kids a safe place to play, learn and interact, free from the trappings of tobacco, alcohol and other harmful substances.

Prairie Land Buzz Magazine and the Center are partnering to bring the Chef Bananas fundraiser to the Riverbend.

“We decided last year we wanted to give back,” said Tara Cale, editor of Prairie Land Buzz Magazine. “There are a lot of good organizations out there that need help, but the Riverbender Community Center was our choice. We thought this would have a positive impact on the most people – not just directly, but indirectly too. That was the main reason we chose it. It has the biggest impact.”

Organizers said there’s still time for sponsorship participation as well. Sponsors may also enlist at the online registration site.

More like this: