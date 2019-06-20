ALTON – Tim Gould, a native of Highland, will be returning to the Metro-East area this fall, as he was recently hired to be the head coach of the Marquette Catholic boys’ soccer team.

Gould has been in Columbus, Miss., finishing up things in preparing to move back to the area. Gould was hired by Marquette from the Mississippi University for Women, where he coached the men’s soccer team before coming to Marquette.

“I’m very excited,” Gould said in a telephone interview. “I’m wrapping some things up here at home before I come back.”

Gould hopes to be back in the area in early July before getting started at Marquette.

Gould played for four years at Highland before going on to playing at Blackburn College in Carlinville, where he played for long-time Granite City High School coach Gene Baker and learned a lot about the game from the legendary Warriors’ coach.

“His organization and preparation for practices and games are spectacular,” Gould said, “and his interaction and his friendships with his players are fantastic. He’s an awesome guy.”

Gould is looking forward to returning to the area and coaching the Explorers, along with being around friends and family in the area.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Gould said. “It’s a chance to be around friends and family again, and they’ll have a chance to come down and see me coach, and vice versa.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Gould is also looking forward to applying the lessons taught by Baker, and bringing his own philosophy to the pitch as Marquette prepares for the 2019 season.

“I think that I’m someone that, to me, is prepared in both practices and games,” Gould said, “and make sure that the kids are ready to go each day, and also work on my relationships, and build positive friendships with them, and also in the community.”

Gould also believes that this is a very positive and exciting time for soccer in the St. Louis area, with the success of Saint Louis FC in the United Soccer League’s USL Championship, both on the pitch and in the community, and the current bid to bring a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis, which Gould also hopes ends in successfully.

“I hope that the MLS bid works out this time,” Gould said.

But his immediate plans are to get a chance to meet his players this summer and prepare for preseason practice in August, leading up to the opening of the season in late August.

“I’m hoping that we get some contact time in July and August,” Gould said, “so when practice officially starts in August, we’ll hit the ground running.”

And Gould is also grateful to both Marquette principal Mike Slaughter and athletic director Jack Holmes in giving him a chance to return to the area, and to be a teacher as well. He was also hired as an English teacher – which Baker taught as well as Granite City High.

“I’m grateful to Mr. Slaughter and Mr. Holmes for the opportunity to coach,” Gould said, “and even get back in the classroom as well.”

More like this: