EDWARDSVILLE — Tim Earley, a longtime employee of the Stagger Inn and a well-known figure in the Edwardsville community, lost all of his belongings in a recent apartment fire. In response, Teri Maddox of Edwardsville has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help Earley recover and rebuild his life.

Earley, recognized for decades of service delivering food and drinks and supporting local fundraisers, now faces the challenge of starting over after the devastating fire.

Maddox said Earley was initially hesitant about the crowdfunding effort but ultimately agreed to the campaign to ease some of the immediate burdens.

The fundraiser is available online for those interested in contributing to Earley’s recovery from the tragedy. Maddox encourages community members to support one of Edwardsville’s most familiar residents as he navigates the weeks ahead.