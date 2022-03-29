ALTON - Tim Ditman is the new media relations coordinator for OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center for Alton, Danville, and Urbana Hospitals.

Tim has several local ties and is the son of former Carrollton resident/standout athlete Greg Ditman and his wife, Jean, a former Greenfield athlete/cheerleader.

“I am thrilled to join such a well-regarded organization and look forward to spreading the ministry’s message,” Tim Ditman said.

Tim, 32, has an extensive media background and has spent 10 years in the Champaign media (WDWS Radio and WCIA TV) before joining OSF.

“I do continue to be heard on the radio as the play-by-play voice of the University of Illinois women’s volleyball,” he said. “I have held that position since 2019.”

Tim’s primary duties in the new position are to work with the media in a variety of ways, but a focus is to cultivate content for the OSF online newsroom at: newsroom.oshealthcare.org

Jerry Ditman, Tim's grandfather, was a long-time educator/coach in the Jersey School District.

