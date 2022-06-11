JOLIET – The Edwardsville Tigers defeated the Mundelein High School Mustangs by a score of 4-3 in the Class 4A State Championship game Saturday night.

Gannon Burns pitched all seven innings and picked up five strikeouts, allowing five hits. He also had a couple of hits during the game.

After four scoreless and intense innings, the Tigers took the lead in the top of the fifth.

Grant Huebner was walked to start the inning. After Spencer Stearns flew out, Huebner went to second and then stole third.

After Riley Iffrig struck out, Adam Powell came up to bat. He hit a two-run home run into the opposite field to take the lead. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they didn’t hold that lead very long.

The Mustangs stormed back in a big way to regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth and take a 3-2 lead.

They held that lead up until the top of the seventh. With their backs against the wall, Edwardsville rallied back.

Stearns hit a leadoff double which silenced the large crowd of Mundelein fans. Luke Range pinch ran for Stearns. Iffrig singled after that, and Montrez West ran for him. The runners stole and ended up on second and third with Powell due back up to the plate.

He hit an RBI single, scoring Range to tie the game back up at 3-3. Then Cade Hardy hit a sacrifice fly to score West and regain the lead at 4-3.

All Edwardsville had to do was finish out the seventh. Burns struck out his first batter then got the other two outs needed to clinch the championship.

The title is Edwardsville’s fourth in program history, but maybe none have ever been won as dramatically as this one.

(Expect a more in-depth recap with quotes from players and coaches, stats, and more pictures on Sunday, June 12)

