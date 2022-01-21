EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville wrestling team won four of their first five bouts by forfeit and also got a key win from Drew Landau at 152 pounds as the Tigers won their annual dual meet over a shorthanded CBC team 66-15 Thursday night at Warren "Babe" Stahlhut Arena at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

The Tigers won a total of 11 matches on the evening, seven by forfeit, against the Cadets and wrestled very well in the contested bouts on the evening.

"The other team was a bit shorthanded, we felt," said Edwardsville head coach Jon Wagner, "but we wrestled well and it's always nice to beat CBC. They have a strong tradition and it's always nice to wrestle against them."

The meet started out with Levi Wilkinson at 106 pounds and Jayden Cole at 113 pounds receive forfeit wins to put the Tigers out in front 12-0, and at 120 pounds, Blake Mink lost to Dillon White in a very hard-fought match 2-0, which cut the lead to 12-3.

Noah Harper at 126 pounds and Nathan Hollis at 132 pounds won by forfeit to increase the lead to 24-3, and at 138 pounds, Makonnen Simmons won by fall over Frank Hayden at 1:25 to increase the advantage to 30-3. Dylan Gvillo won by forfeit at 145 pounds, and in the feature bout at 152 pounds, Landau scored a pin of Dylan Wertel at 1:52 to give Edwardsville a 42-3 lead.

Hubert Thomas got a forfeit win at 160 pounds, then Landon Schickendanz pinned Christian Fanetti at 36 seconds of the 170-pound bout to give the Tigers a 54-3 lead. In the upper weights, the Cadets' Jacob Sauer pinned Nolan Rowe at 1:42 of the 182-pound match to cut the Tigers lead to 54-9, then Evan Holderer won by forfeit in the 195-pound class and Cliff Seaman won the 220-pound match with the quick pin of the night, taking 24 seconds to win over his opponent. In the final bout of the evening, James Distaso-Hutchins pinned Patrick Sepanski in the 285 pound match at 4:58 to make the final score 66-15.

The Tigers are now 19-5 and will wrestle in the Columbia, Mo., Hickman tournament this weekend.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

