EDWARDSVILLE - Evan Grinter, Cohen Osborn and Austin Norcio all won multiple events on the day as Edwardsville's boys swimming team took 11 of the 12 events in going on to a season-opening 127-43 win over O'Fallon in a dual meet Thursday evening at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers won all but the 200-yard individual medley in going on to their opening win of the new season, scoring maximum points in many of the events.

The meet opened with the team of Grinter, Osborn, Owen Gruben and Eddie Myers winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:42.62, while the team of Alex Ge, Danford Mason, Shawn Siemer and Luke DeConcini came in third at 1:57.50. In the 200-yard freestyle, Norcio won his first event of the day and season with a time of 1:55.98, while Logan Oertle was second at 1:58.94 and Ridge Bathelor was fifth at 2:27.40. The Panthers got their only win of the day in the 200 IM, with Camden Kimmel winning at 2:15.41, with Myers coming in second at 2:15.90 and Gruben was third at 2:20.14.

Grinter won his first individual event of the season in the 50-yard freestyle, coming in at 22.74 seconds, with DeConcini second at 24,59 seconds and Sam Borden third at 26.78 seconds. The Tigers' Hunter Schuleter won the one-meter springboard diving event with a score of 145.45 points, and Osborn won his first event of the day by taking the 100-yard butterfly at 54.53 seconds, with Gruben second at 58.32 seconds and Siemer fifth at 1:06.82.

Grinter won his second event of the meet in the 100-yard freestyle, having a time of 51.24 seconds, with Oertle coming in second at 53.73 seconds and DeConcini third at 55.63 seconds. Norcio won his second event in the 500-yard freestyle, coming in at 5:20.14, with Mason coming in third at 6:04.83. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Edwardsville team of Osborn, Oertle, Norcio and Myers won the race at 1:34.06, while the team of Peyton LeVasseur, Borden, Javier DeLaCruz and Siemer placed third at 1:46.19.

Osborn won his second event of the day with a win in the 100-yard backstroke, coming in at 52.95 seconds, with Myers coming in second at 59.64 seconds and Ge placing fourth at 1:05.47. DeLaCruz then won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.18, with Siemer coming in second at 1:16.67 and Mason finished third at 1:17.50. In the final race of the day, the team of Norcio, Gruben, Oertle and Grinter won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:33.96 to finish the meet in favor of the Tigers.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

