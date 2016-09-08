EDWARDSVILLE – The scenario is simple: two undefeated teams walk onto the court and only one can win.

That is exactly what happened Wednesday night at Edwardsville High School. The Tigers, fresh off a victorious tournament on their home court, faced off against the St. Joseph’s Academy Angels of St. Louis, who have not lost a single match so far this season.

Unfortunately for Edwardsville, some minor errors cost their team their spotless record, falling to the Angels 2-1 (22-25, 26-24, 21-25).

“I’m really proud of the girls. At no point in time did they let up and everybody was doing their jobs and doing them well,” Edwardsville Head Coach Jami Parker said after the tough match. “Our defense came up with a lot of big plays back there, our hitters were taking big swings and were aggressive — even when they were out of system, they were still swinging. That takes a lot of guts and a lot of ball control. It was a great match against a great team. We didn’t come out on top, but great match.”

Kate Martin led with 11 kills, four blocks, three aces and five points. Rachel Pranger produced 19 digs, 9 kills and five points. Corrine Timmerman landed five blocks. Rachel Verdun locked in 25 stunning assists and 20 digs.

Now 6-1 for the season, the Tigers will be heading to Effingham High School this weekend for the Crossroads Classic. Locally, they will play at Triad on Sept. 12. St. Joseph Academy will also travel this weekend to compete in the Louisville Tournament at Assumption High School in Kentucky.

