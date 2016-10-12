EDWARDSVILLE 15-25-25, VILLA DUCHESNE 25-23-16: Edwardsville had to come off the deck Tuesday night to give Jami Parker her 400th career win over Villa Duchesne 15-25, 25-23, 25-16 on the road.

The Tigers improved to 22-4 on the year with the win; the Saints fell to 13-13 on the season.

Kate Martin led the Tigers with 14 kills, with Rachel Pranger adding 12; Rachel Verdun had 28 assists and added nine points on serve, with Megan Woll scoring eight times with an ace and Pranger getting six points with an ace. Pranger, Martin and Corrine Timmerman had two blocks each.

The Tigers host Alton in a 5:30 p.m. Southwestern Conference match Thursday.

