NORMAL - The Edwardsville High baseball team played twice at Normal Community High School on Saturday afternoon and evening and came away with a very important sweep of two games, using great pitching by Logan Geggus and Alec Marchetto to defeat Chicago St. Rita Catholic 2-0, then hit the host Ironmen with five runs in the second and three more in the third to take a six-inning, 10-run rule win over Normal Community 13-3.

The double win climaxed a very good week for the Tigers, who went 5-0 and are now 15-0 to start the season.

In the game against the Mustangs, the Tigers came away with the win by scoring single runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to take a tight win. Spencer Stearns hit his third home run of the year over the fence in left field to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead, and an RBI infield single by Cole Funkhouser in the seventh gave Edwardsville some insurance as both Geggus and Marchetto shut the door on St. Rita to take the win.

Both Stearns and Funkhouser had a hit and RBI in the game, while Caleb Copeland, Riley Iffrig, Kayden Jennings and Adam Powell also had hits.

Geggus allowed two hits in five innings on the mound, walking three and striking out five, while Marchetto pitched the final two innings, walking one and fanning three, including the strikeout to end the game.

Against the Ironmen, the Tigers jumped in front early, scoring five runs in the second and three more in the third to take an 8-0 lead before Normal Community scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 8-3. Edwardsville then scored three more runs in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to take the 13-3 win.

Stearns had two hits, including his fourth homer of the year, and drove home two runs, while Powell, Luke Range and Joe Chiarodo all had two hits and a RBI each, Copeland had two hits, Iffrig and Marchetto each had a hit and RBI, while Lucas Huebner hit a solo homer for his only hit and RBI and Grant Huebner drove in two runs.

Jake Holder started on the mound, allowing only two hits in three innings of work while walking one, Caden Archer allowed three runs on only one hit in the fourth, two earned, while walking three and striking out two and both Chiarodo and Zack Schmidt pitched an inning each as the Tigers went on to their second win of the day.

Edwardsville will have their next Southwestern Conference series on Tuesday and Thursday against Alton, with the Tuesday game at Alton and the second game Thursday at Tom Pile Field, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers then travel to the Kansas City area to take on Liberty, Mo. at US Ballpark in Ozark, Mo. on Friday in a 3:30 p.m. start, and also play against Liberty North in an 8 p.m. first pitch.

