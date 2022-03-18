EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville sophomore backfielder Ulla Sharp had helped anchor a solid defensive wall that conceded only one goal in the Tigers' first two games, a 3-0 win over Belleville Althoff Catholic and a 4-1 win over Rochester Wednesday evening in the Metro Cup showcase tournament at Tiger Stadium.

Following the win over Rochester, Sharp felt very excited about the outcome and felt that her team played very well in getting their second win of the season.

"I'm feeling awesome," Sharp said in a post-match interview. "I'm so proud of my team. We really worked hard and it's an amazing feeling."

The defense has gotten off to a great start, playing solidly in front of goalie Kaitlyn Naney and not allowing quality chances for their opponents. Sharp explained her defensive style as one where she marks tightly and doesn't allow her opponent to make a move towards goal.

"I just mark my players tight," Sharp said, "and not letting them turn at all and not letting them turn at all and just trying to prevent them from trying to turn and to unwind and letting them gain that extra touch. Which is a little difficult tonight, because their forwards were good. But I think our defense did a great job tonight."

The Rockets were a very good and competitive team that tested the Edwardsville defense constantly. The Tigers held firm, showing resiliency after conceding the Rochester goal after 65 minutes.



"They were really competitive," Sharp said, "and they played well."

The Tigers have also scored seven goals in the first two matches, a testament to how well the team has played in the opening two matches.

"Yeah, it's awesome," Sharp said. "It's a great feeling. I can't explain it any other way, it's amazing."

The Tigers have a rematch with defending IHSA Class 2A state champion Triad on the road on Saturday, a match Sharp missed last season due to injury. She's ready and raring to go.

"I'm a little nervous playing against them," Sharp said. "Last season, I was injured and couldn't play against them. But I'm really excited to see what our team can do against them and I'm confident we can do well."

For the Tigers, Sharp has set a very ambitious goal that could take the team far in the postseason this coming spring.

"I want out team to make state," Sharp said. "Like, I really think we can do it. We've got a lot of new freshmen that have really helped us out and are bettering our team. And I'm confident. I hope we can make state."

Individually, Sharp had one big goal in mind.

"I want to make state," Sharp said with a laugh. "It would be amazing going as a sophomore and I think we have a good chance."

For now, the Tigers have their first six points in the bank and Sharp is looking forward to the team's upcoming challenges.

"I'm excited," Sharp said. "I can't wait."

