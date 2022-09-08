EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's boys' soccer team will try to rebound in a match Thursday night on the road against Waterloo Gibault.

A brace (two goals) from Tanner Stinnett and a late goal from Quinn Enriquez gave Belleville East a 3-0 win over Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium.

It was the Lancers' first win over Edwardsville since a 2-0 win at home on Sept. 1, 2009, a 17-game string. Combined with a shock 2-1 win over O'Fallon last Thursday, it makes the Lancer 3-0-0 in the league and 5-0-0 overall.

Stinnett scored his first goal of the match after 24 minutes, assisted by Mouhamadou Ba, to give the Lancers a 1-0 halftime lead. Stinnett then doubled the lead right before the hour, as he slotted home a Ba corner to make it 2-0. Enriquez took advantage of a Tiger turnover to score from distance in the 70th minute to give East its 3-0 win.

Logan Downen had seven saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Lancers.

The Tigers are now 6-3-0, 1-2-0 in the SWC.

Edwardsville hosts Marquette Catholic Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers go back on the road on Sept. 13 at O'Fallon and Sept. 15 at Belleville West, with both matches starting at 6:30 p.m.

