EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville plays at East St. Louis at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium, while rivalry games abound in week eight of the high school football season. Teams are also looking to either stay alive in the playoff hunt or solidify playoff berths in the next to last week of the regular season.

Roxana is at East Alton-Wood River in the Riverbender.com live game of the week. Click here for details.

In this week's fixtures, with kickoff times all at 7 p.m., unless otherwise indicated, Edwardsville plays at East Side, Gillespie is at Vandalia, Red Bud is at Chester, Mascoutah is at Waterloo, Herrin goes to Harrisburg, Belleville Althoff Catholic is at Granite City, Virden North Mac is at Staunton, DuQuoin goes to Nashville, Columbia is at Breese Central, Highland is at Jersey, Freeburg plays at Salem, Triad goes to Civic Memorial, Greenville goes to Piasa Southwestern, Hillsboro is at Carlinville, Murphysboro is at Carterville, PInckneyville plays at Benton, Madison plays at St. Louis Gateway STEM, in the Battle of Belleville, West plays at East, Breese Mater Dei Catholic is at Decatur St. Teresa Catholic, Collinsville is at Cahokia, in their annual Backyard Brawl, West Frankfort is at Anna-Jonesboro, Alton plays at O'Fallon, Carrollton goes to Camp Point Central, Hardin Calhoun hosts Mt. Sterling Brown County, Pleasant Hill hosts Mendon Unity, Beardstown is at White Hall North Greene, Wincheste West Central is at Concord Triopia, Marquette Catholic is at Dwight, and in this week's eight-man game, Metro-East Lutheran is at Blue Ridge.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Saturday afternoon, Greenfield Northwestern plays at Jacksonville Routt Catholic in a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Edwardsville goes into Friday night's championship game 6-1 after a hard-fought 20-10 win over Belleville East, while the Flyers won 57-0 over Alton to go to 7-0. Tiger quarterback Yale Weaver has is 64-of-109 passing for 680 yards and nine touchdowns, also running for 57 yards and a touchdown, Steven Moore, Jr., and Gavin Yates form a solid backfield for Edwardsville, with Moore rushing for 618 yards and eight scores, while Yates has added 281 yards and two touchdowns. Devyon Hill-Lomax continues to lea the receivers with 17 catches for 339 yards and four touchdowns, while Jack Weaver has 18 catches for 190 yards, and Gavin Potthast had 11 receptions for 148 yards and three scores.

The East Side offense is as powerful as ever, and it starts with quarterback Kendrick Lyons, who's 83-of-116 passing for 1,226 yards and 11 touchdowns, while the running game is led by Larevious "Fresh" Woods, who's run for 425 yards and 12 touchdowns, while TaRyan Martin has rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown. Ronnie GoMiller has caught 21 balls for 409 yards and seven scores, and Armaad Sharp has 15 receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns.

The Panthers enter this week's game having won their first of the season over Belleville West last week 18-15, while the Redbirds are 0-7 coming in. Quarterback Maddox English is currently 58-of-134 passing for O'Fallon for 599 yards and three touchdowns, and leads a very young Panther side into Friday night's game. Geno Page leads O'Fallon with 231 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Luke Friedenberg has run for 182 yards and two scores. Donald Johnson is the team's leading receiver with 29 receptions for 405 yards and two touchdowns. Alton will be led by quarterback Riley Smith, as the Redbirds seek their first win of the year.