SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois High School Association has announced all the Illinois Coaches of the Year for 2016-2017 and on the list is Edwardsville High School baseball coach Tim Funkhouser.

Funkhouser’s Tigers finished second in the IHSA Class 4A state tournament, bowing to Crystal Lake South 8-3 in the title game. Edwardsville finished with a 34-8 baseball mark in 2017.

Earlier this year, the IHSA staff selected the individuals listed below as the Illinois Coaches of the Year in their respective sports. Coaches of the Year are selected based on the results of the 2016-17 school year, as well as other elements such as career success, sportsmanship and contributions to the sport.

State coaches of the year then complete further information for the NFHS, which a national committee reviews before selecting eight Section winners in each sport and one National winner in each sport. Illinois is located in NFHS Section 4 along with Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Jeff Siegal of Buffalo Grove was the National Spirit Coach of the Year.

Morton Girls Basketball coach Bob Becker and Hinsdale Central boys golf coach Jess Krueger were both named Section Coaches of the Year.

This is the full list of IHSA Coaches of the Year:

Boys Baseball-Tim Funkhouser, Edwardsville

Girls Basketball-Bob Becker, Morton **Section Winner**

Boys Cross Country-Steven Bland, Harvest Christian Academy

Boys Tennis-Dan Brown, Naperville Central

Boys Gymnastics-Zack Crandall, Buffalo Grove

Girls Gymnastics-Juan Carlos Fuentes, Glenbard West

Boys Track & Field-Alan Greene, Freeport

Girls Tennis-Michael Hand, Benet Academy

Girls Badminton-Robert Hanson, Fremd

Girls Track & Field-Kelly Hass, Glenbard West

Article continues after sponsor message

Girls Swimming & Diving-Michael Hengelmann, Loyola Academy

Girls Cross Country-Kenneth Husser, Belvidere North

Boys Basketball-Jon Kraus, Okawville

Boys Golf-Jess Krueger, Hinsdale Central **Section Winner**

Girls Golf-Nick Latorre, Hinsdale Central

Boys Volleyball-Nancy Lill, Hersey

Boys Wrestling-Kevin Milder, Lena-Winslow

Girls Bowling-Martin Miller, Waubonsie Valley

Girls Softball-Dwain Nance, Marengo

Girls Volleyball-Teri Paul, West Prairie

Boys Water Polo-David Rafferty-Flatter, New Trier

Boys Swimming & Diving-Josh Runkle, New Trier

Boys Football-Chris Schremp, Prairie Ridge

Boys Soccer-Jeremy Stanton, Normal University

Girls Soccer-Ryan Stengren,Barrington

Boys Bowling-Arlanza Townsend, Morgan Park

Girls Water Polo-Jeffry Wimer, Stevenson

Coed Spirit-Jeffrey Siegal, Buffalo Grove ***National Winner***

More like this: