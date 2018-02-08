Tigers' Tim Funkhouser is recognized as IHSA Baseball Coach of the Year
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois High School Association has announced all the Illinois Coaches of the Year for 2016-2017 and on the list is Edwardsville High School baseball coach Tim Funkhouser.
Funkhouser’s Tigers finished second in the IHSA Class 4A state tournament, bowing to Crystal Lake South 8-3 in the title game. Edwardsville finished with a 34-8 baseball mark in 2017.
Earlier this year, the IHSA staff selected the individuals listed below as the Illinois Coaches of the Year in their respective sports. Coaches of the Year are selected based on the results of the 2016-17 school year, as well as other elements such as career success, sportsmanship and contributions to the sport.
State coaches of the year then complete further information for the NFHS, which a national committee reviews before selecting eight Section winners in each sport and one National winner in each sport. Illinois is located in NFHS Section 4 along with Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Jeff Siegal of Buffalo Grove was the National Spirit Coach of the Year.
Morton Girls Basketball coach Bob Becker and Hinsdale Central boys golf coach Jess Krueger were both named Section Coaches of the Year.
This is the full list of IHSA Coaches of the Year:
Boys Baseball-Tim Funkhouser, Edwardsville
Girls Basketball-Bob Becker, Morton **Section Winner**
Boys Cross Country-Steven Bland, Harvest Christian Academy
Boys Tennis-Dan Brown, Naperville Central
Boys Gymnastics-Zack Crandall, Buffalo Grove
Girls Gymnastics-Juan Carlos Fuentes, Glenbard West
Boys Track & Field-Alan Greene, Freeport
Girls Tennis-Michael Hand, Benet Academy
Girls Badminton-Robert Hanson, Fremd
Girls Track & Field-Kelly Hass, Glenbard West
Girls Swimming & Diving-Michael Hengelmann, Loyola Academy
Girls Cross Country-Kenneth Husser, Belvidere North
Boys Basketball-Jon Kraus, Okawville
Boys Golf-Jess Krueger, Hinsdale Central **Section Winner**
Girls Golf-Nick Latorre, Hinsdale Central
Boys Volleyball-Nancy Lill, Hersey
Boys Wrestling-Kevin Milder, Lena-Winslow
Girls Bowling-Martin Miller, Waubonsie Valley
Girls Softball-Dwain Nance, Marengo
Girls Volleyball-Teri Paul, West Prairie
Boys Water Polo-David Rafferty-Flatter, New Trier
Boys Swimming & Diving-Josh Runkle, New Trier
Boys Football-Chris Schremp, Prairie Ridge
Boys Soccer-Jeremy Stanton, Normal University
Girls Soccer-Ryan Stengren,Barrington
Boys Bowling-Arlanza Townsend, Morgan Park
Girls Water Polo-Jeffry Wimer, Stevenson
Coed Spirit-Jeffrey Siegal, Buffalo Grove ***National Winner***
