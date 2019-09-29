EDWARDSVILLE – The girls tennis team at Edwardsville High School enjoyed a successful weekend, winning all three of their meets at their annual Southern Illinois Duals tournament held at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The Tigers defeated Quincy on Friday afternoon 8-1, before taking a pair of 9-0 wins over both Normal University and Triad on Saturday.

Before the meet against Quincy, Edwardsville held its annual Senior Day ceremonies, where the team’s five seniors – Hayley Earnhart, Gabby Regaldo, Izzy Sitki, Amanda Wickman and Julie LeBailly – and their families were honored for their contributions to the program.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the singles matches, freshman Chloe Koons took two of her three matches over the weekend, losing on Friday to Otone Odajima of the Blue Devils 6-4, 6-2, but bouncing back with a pair of wins on Saturday, defeating Bailey Grigg of the Knights 6-1, 6-1 in her final match of the weekend. Meanwhile, junior Chloe Trimpe won all three of her matches over the weekend, defeating Evelyn Wells of Triad 6-3, 6-3 in her final match.

Junior Hannah Colbert also won all three of her matches, the last win being over the Knights’ Haley Jackson 6-0, 6-3. as did juniors Grace Hackett and Emma Herman, winning their final matches by identical 6-0, 6-1 scores. Earnhart climaxed the competition by winner over Kylie Triplo 6-4, 6-2.

In the doubles against Triad, Trimpe and Colbert won over Grigg and Wells 8-3, while the team of Koons and Hackett won their match 8-2, and Herman and Earnhart won their match 8-3. All three doubles teams swept their matches over the weekend.

The Tigers are now 17-7-1 after winning seven meets this past week, and will play John Burroughs on the road on Tuesday, then are at the Lockport Invitational in suburban Chicago next weekend.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: