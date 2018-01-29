BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

TIGERS WIN FIVE-TEAM MEET: Edwardsville's boys swimming team emerged victorious in a five-team meet at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield Saturday, the site of the IHSA Boys Sectional meet Feb. 17.

The Tigers had 255 points on the day, followed by Macomb with 162, Springfield High with 157, Stanford Olympia with 100 points and Springfield Southeast with 12.

“We had a decent meet against four other teams,” said Tiger coach Christian Rhoten. “We were looking forward to getting some experience at Eisenhower Pool as it will be where the sectional is held. We started off really strong on the first four individual events.”

The Tigers won the 4x50 medley relay, with Mathew Doyle, Andrew Billhartz, Noah May and McLain Oertle turning in a time of 1:53.35 before May won the 200 freestyle in 2:04.45, Logan Mills took the 200 individual medley in 2:15.32 and 100 butterfly in 59.10 seconds, Doyle the 50 free in 24.23 seconds and 500 free in 5:31.19, Oertle the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.77 and the 4x100 free relay with May, Noah Range, Matthew Mendez and Mills in 3:52.04.

