BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

TIGERS WIN FIVE-TEAM MEET: Edwardsville's boys swimming team emerged victorious in a five-team meet at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield Saturday, the site of the IHSA Boys Sectional meet Feb. 17.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers had 255 points on the day, followed by Macomb with 162, Springfield High with 157, Stanford Olympia with 100 points and Springfield Southeast with 12.

“We had a decent meet against four other teams,” said Tiger coach Christian Rhoten. “We were looking forward to getting some experience at Eisenhower Pool as it will be where the sectional is held. We started off really strong on the first four individual events.”

The Tigers won the 4x50 medley relay, with Mathew Doyle, Andrew Billhartz, Noah May and McLain Oertle turning in a time of 1:53.35 before May won the 200 freestyle in 2:04.45, Logan Mills took the 200 individual medley in 2:15.32 and 100 butterfly in 59.10 seconds, Doyle the 50 free in 24.23 seconds and 500 free in 5:31.19, Oertle the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.77 and the 4x100 free relay with May, Noah Range, Matthew Mendez and Mills in 3:52.04.

More like this:

O'Fallon's Alyssa Albertyn Dominates Swim For Hope Meet In Edwardsville With Three Individual Titles
Yesterday
Full Meet Story: Edwardsville Wins Nine Events To Propel Tigers To Swim For Hope Meet Title
Yesterday
Edwardsville Swimmers Captures All But Three Events, Win Capital City Invitational Meet, O'Fallon Comes In Third
Sep 15, 2025
Collinsville's Splash City Gators Narrowly Defeat Summers-Port Sharks 365 -312 In Competitive Dual Swim Meet
Jun 27, 2025
Edwardsville Finishes One-Two In 10 of 12 Events, Takes Dual Meet Over Chatham Glenwood 144-40  
Oct 10, 2025

 