MAHOMET - Serena Shapiro and Gabby Thompson ran back a pair of intercepted passes for touchdowns, Sophie Shapiro scored twice, and Edwardsville scored all of its points in the first half as the Tigers' girls flag football team advanced to the IHSA regional final with a 28-12 win over host Mahomet-Seymour Tuesday night in Mahomet.

The win puts Edwardsville into the final Wednesday night, Oct. 8, 2025, which will be played against top-seeded Belleville East at Alumni Field in Mascoutah in a 7:30 p.m. start.

The Tigers took control from the start and pressed the issue on defense and special teams, which were the keys to the game.

"We came out early, and dominated on defense and special teams," said Edwardsville head coach Taylor Hay. "Our offense found its groove shortly after, and we sealed the deal for the game. We scored all 28 points in the first half."

Sophie Shapiro caught a 61-yard pass for a touchdown from Ella Wallace, her only scoring pass of the game, while Serena Shapiro and Thompson took back interceptions 34 and 23 yard back, respectively, for two other scores. Sophie Shapiro also took a punt back 50 yards for another touchdown, Remi Werden caught a two-point convert pass, and Adara Martin was credited with a safety for the other scoring play for the Tigers.

Edwardsville and East will play at Mascoutah in the final Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., following the Mascoutah regional final at 6 p.m. between Peoria Richwoods and the host Indians. The two winners will play each other in the Danville sectional semifinals Monday at 5 p.m., with the winner meeting the second semifinal winner, either the winner of Romeoviille or Kankakee, next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Danville sectional winner plays the Richton Park Rich Township winner in the second state quarterfinal at Villa Park Willowbrook High School in suburban Chicago Oct. 17 at 5:45 p.m. The state semifinals are set for 11 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, with the third place game going at 2:30 p.m., and the state final set for 4 p.m.

Hay and her players are enjoying the moments as they come, and are also happy to being able to play close to home, but also know there's still a long way to go yet.

"We are taking each game one at a time," Hay said. "We're enjoying living in the present, and we're excited for the regional championship game."

