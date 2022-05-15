Tigers Take SWC Title In Boys Tennis With 62 Points, Alton Records 28 For Fifth Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT EDWARDSVILLE WINS FIVE OF SIX SINGLES FLIGHTS, TAKES SWC TITLE: The Edwardsville boys tennis team won five of the six flights in the singles to win its 21st consecutive Southwestern Conference tournament on Saturday at both Alton High School and the Lewis and Clark Community College tennis courts in Godfrey. Article continues after sponsor message The Tigers won with 62 points, while Belleville East was second with 50 points, O'Fallon was right behind in third with 49 points, Belleville West was fourth with 36 points, Alton came in fifth with 28 points, Collinsville was sixth with six points and East St. Louis was seventh with four points. In the number one singles final, R.J. Miksell of East won over Colton Hulme 6-4. 6-2, while in the number two final, the Tigers' Jesse Hattrup won over Kaden Vollmer of O'Fallon 6-0, 7-5. The number three singles final went to Edwardsville's Jade Dynamic over Britton Stuewing of the Lancers 6-0. 6-1, in the number four flight, it was Michael Karibian of the Tigers over Cameron Woll of the Panthers 6-3, 6-1. The fifth flight went to Edwardsville's Jace Ackerman over Ethan Moeller of East 6-1, 6-1 and in the sixth flight final, Sam Motley of the Tigers won over Rowen Brunner of the Panthers 3-6, 6-1, 11-9. Southwestern Conference Boys Tennis Tournament School Points Edwardsville 62 Belleville East 50 O'Fallon 49 Belleville West 36 Alton 28 Collinsville 6 #1 Singles First RJ Miksell 12 (BE) 6-4, 6-3 Second Colton Hulme 10 (EHS) Third Gavin Sohn 12 (OF) 6-2, 7-5 #2 Singles First Jesse Hattrup 9 (EHS) 6-0, 7-5 Second Kaden Vollmer 12 (OF) Third Ben Harris 12 (BE) 1-6, 6-1, 10-2 #3 Singles First Jade Dynamic 10 (EHS) 6-0, 6-1 Second Britton Struewing 12 (BE) Third Nic Strobel 12 (OF) 6-0, 6-1 #4 Singles First Michael Karibian 11 (EHS) 6-3, 6-1 Second Cameron Woll 11 (OF) Third Roman Mills 12 (BE) 6-1, 6-1 #5 Singles First Jace Ackerman 12 (EHS) 6-1, 6-1 Second Ethan Moeller 10 (BE) Third Ben Wessel 12 (BW) 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 #6 Singles First Sam Motley 12 (EHS) 3-6, 6-1, 11-9 Second Rowen Brunner 10 (OF) Third Aiden Gillen 12 (BE) 6-1, 7-5 #1 Doubles First Jade Dynamic 10/Michael Karibian 11 (EHS) 7-5, 6-2 Second Ben Harris 12/Britton Struewing 12 (BE) Third Kaden Vollmer 12/Nic Strobel 12 (OF) 6-2, 6-3 #2 Doubles First Colton Hulme 10/Jesse Hattrup 9 (EHS) 6-0, 6-1 Second Gavin Sohn 12/Ben VanAlstine 10 (OF) Third RJ Miksell 12/Ethan Moeller 10 (BE) 6-1, 6-1 #3 Doubles First Jace Ackerman 12/Sam Motley 12 (EHS) 6-4, 6-3 Second Cameron Woll 11/Rowen Brunner 10 (OF) Third Roman Mills 12/Aiden Gillen 12 (BE) 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending