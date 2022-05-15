Tigers Take SWC Title In Boys Tennis With 62 Points, Alton Records 28 For Fifth
SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
EDWARDSVILLE WINS FIVE OF SIX SINGLES FLIGHTS, TAKES SWC TITLE: The Edwardsville boys tennis team won five of the six flights in the singles to win its 21st consecutive Southwestern Conference tournament on Saturday at both Alton High School and the Lewis and Clark Community College tennis courts in Godfrey.
The Tigers won with 62 points, while Belleville East was second with 50 points, O'Fallon was right behind in third with 49 points, Belleville West was fourth with 36 points, Alton came in fifth with 28 points, Collinsville was sixth with six points and East St. Louis was seventh with four points.
In the number one singles final, R.J. Miksell of East won over Colton Hulme 6-4. 6-2, while in the number two final, the Tigers' Jesse Hattrup won over Kaden Vollmer of O'Fallon 6-0, 7-5. The number three singles final went to Edwardsville's Jade Dynamic over Britton Stuewing of the Lancers 6-0. 6-1, in the number four flight, it was Michael Karibian of the Tigers over Cameron Woll of the Panthers 6-3, 6-1. The fifth flight went to Edwardsville's Jace Ackerman over Ethan Moeller of East 6-1, 6-1 and in the sixth flight final, Sam Motley of the Tigers won over Rowen Brunner of the Panthers 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.
|Southwestern Conference Boys Tennis Tournament
|School
|Points
|Edwardsville
|62
|Belleville East
|50
|O'Fallon
|49
|Belleville West
|36
|Alton
|28
|Collinsville
|6
|#1 Singles
|First
|RJ Miksell 12 (BE)
|6-4, 6-3
|Second
|Colton Hulme 10 (EHS)
|Third
|Gavin Sohn 12 (OF)
|6-2, 7-5
|#2 Singles
|First
|Jesse Hattrup 9 (EHS)
|6-0, 7-5
|Second
|Kaden Vollmer 12 (OF)
|Third
|Ben Harris 12 (BE)
|1-6, 6-1, 10-2
|#3 Singles
|First
|Jade Dynamic 10 (EHS)
|6-0, 6-1
|Second
|Britton Struewing 12 (BE)
|Third
|Nic Strobel 12 (OF)
|6-0, 6-1
|#4 Singles
|First
|Michael Karibian 11 (EHS)
|6-3, 6-1
|Second
|Cameron Woll 11 (OF)
|Third
|Roman Mills 12 (BE)
|6-1, 6-1
|#5 Singles
|First
|Jace Ackerman 12 (EHS)
|6-1, 6-1
|Second
|Ethan Moeller 10 (BE)
|Third
|Ben Wessel 12 (BW)
|6-4, 5-7, 10-5
|#6 Singles
|First
|Sam Motley 12 (EHS)
|3-6, 6-1, 11-9
|Second
|Rowen Brunner 10 (OF)
|Third
|Aiden Gillen 12 (BE)
|6-1, 7-5
|#1 Doubles
|First
|Jade Dynamic 10/Michael Karibian 11 (EHS)
|7-5, 6-2
|Second
|Ben Harris 12/Britton Struewing 12 (BE)
|Third
|Kaden Vollmer 12/Nic Strobel 12 (OF)
|6-2, 6-3
|#2 Doubles
|First
|Colton Hulme 10/Jesse Hattrup 9 (EHS)
|6-0, 6-1
|Second
|Gavin Sohn 12/Ben VanAlstine 10 (OF)
|Third
|RJ Miksell 12/Ethan Moeller 10 (BE)
|6-1, 6-1
|#3 Doubles
|First
|Jace Ackerman 12/Sam Motley 12 (EHS)
|6-4, 6-3
|Second
|Cameron Woll 11/Rowen Brunner 10 (OF)
|Third
|Roman Mills 12/Aiden Gillen 12 (BE)
|6-2, 4-6, 10-5
