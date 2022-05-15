SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

EDWARDSVILLE WINS FIVE OF SIX SINGLES FLIGHTS, TAKES SWC TITLE: The Edwardsville boys tennis team won five of the six flights in the singles to win its 21st consecutive Southwestern Conference tournament on Saturday at both Alton High School and the Lewis and Clark Community College tennis courts in Godfrey.

The Tigers won with 62 points, while Belleville East was second with 50 points, O'Fallon was right behind in third with 49 points, Belleville West was fourth with 36 points, Alton came in fifth with 28 points, Collinsville was sixth with six points and East St. Louis was seventh with four points.

In the number one singles final, R.J. Miksell of East won over Colton Hulme 6-4. 6-2, while in the number two final, the Tigers' Jesse Hattrup won over Kaden Vollmer of O'Fallon 6-0, 7-5. The number three singles final went to Edwardsville's Jade Dynamic over Britton Stuewing of the Lancers 6-0. 6-1, in the number four flight, it was Michael Karibian of the Tigers over Cameron Woll of the Panthers 6-3, 6-1. The fifth flight went to Edwardsville's Jace Ackerman over Ethan Moeller of East 6-1, 6-1 and in the sixth flight final, Sam Motley of the Tigers won over Rowen Brunner of the Panthers 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.

Southwestern Conference Boys Tennis Tournament
SchoolPoints
Edwardsville62
Belleville East50
O'Fallon49
Belleville West36
Alton28
Collinsville6
#1 Singles
FirstRJ Miksell 12 (BE)6-4, 6-3
SecondColton Hulme 10 (EHS)
ThirdGavin Sohn 12 (OF)6-2, 7-5
#2 Singles
FirstJesse Hattrup 9 (EHS)6-0, 7-5
SecondKaden Vollmer 12 (OF)
ThirdBen Harris 12 (BE)1-6, 6-1, 10-2
#3 Singles
FirstJade Dynamic 10 (EHS)6-0, 6-1
SecondBritton Struewing 12 (BE)
ThirdNic Strobel 12 (OF)6-0, 6-1
#4 Singles
FirstMichael Karibian 11 (EHS)6-3, 6-1
SecondCameron Woll 11 (OF)
ThirdRoman Mills 12 (BE)6-1, 6-1
#5 Singles
FirstJace Ackerman 12 (EHS)6-1, 6-1
SecondEthan Moeller 10 (BE)
ThirdBen Wessel 12 (BW)6-4, 5-7, 10-5
#6 Singles
FirstSam Motley 12 (EHS)3-6, 6-1, 11-9
SecondRowen Brunner 10 (OF)
ThirdAiden Gillen 12 (BE)6-1, 7-5
#1 Doubles
FirstJade Dynamic 10/Michael Karibian 11 (EHS)7-5, 6-2
SecondBen Harris 12/Britton Struewing 12 (BE)
ThirdKaden Vollmer 12/Nic Strobel 12 (OF)6-2, 6-3
#2 Doubles
FirstColton Hulme 10/Jesse Hattrup 9 (EHS)6-0, 6-1
SecondGavin Sohn 12/Ben VanAlstine 10 (OF)
ThirdRJ Miksell 12/Ethan Moeller 10 (BE)6-1, 6-1
#3 Doubles
FirstJace Ackerman 12/Sam Motley 12 (EHS)6-4, 6-3
SecondCameron Woll 11/Rowen Brunner 10 (OF)
ThirdRoman Mills 12/Aiden Gillen 12 (BE)6-2, 4-6, 10-5

