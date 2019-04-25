TROY – Edwardsville’s boys track team had very good performances as the Tigers won the Madison County Large School Championships Tuesday afternoon at Triad High School in Troy, winning the meet with 137.16 points.

The Tigers outdistanced Collinsville, who finished second with 116.5 points, followed by the host Knights, with 107 points, Alton, who was fourth with 91.33. Granite City placed fifth with 71 points, and Highland finished sixth with 29 points.

Edwardsville’s distance runners once again set the pace for the team, starting with Roland Prenzler’s and Max Hartmann’s one-two finish in the 1,600 meters, with times of 4:25.04 and 4:26.55 respectively, and Zach Walters’ win in the 3,200 meters, with a time of 9:50.86. Todd Baxter finished fourth at 10:26.99.

In the middle distances, Brandon Battle took the 400 meters at 51.04 seconds, while in the 800 meters, Jack Pifer placed third at 2:01.01. In the sprints, Brendan Tolle and Battle were fourth and fifth in the 100 meters with times of 11.39 seconds and 11.59 seconds respectively, while Battle placed second in the 200 meters at 23.19 seconds.

In the hurdles races, Xavier McKenney won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.20 seconds, while Lavontas Hairston was fifth at 17.37 seconds, while in the 300-meter hurdles, Tolle finished third at 41.49 seconds. In the relay races, the 4x800-meter team of Pifer, Drew Stover, Prenzler and Kurt Brase were second with a time of 8:16.33.

In field events, George Rasmussen and Jacob Morrissey were second and third in the shot put, with throws of 43’ 7”, but Rasmussen finishing second on the basis of less number of fouls, while Reed Kaburick was second in the discus throw, tossing 134’ 7”.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

