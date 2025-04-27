EDWARDSVILLE --- The Edwardsville varsity boys track team ran away with the title of the Winston Brown Meet of Champions on Saturday morning and afternoon at the Winston Brown Track and Field Center, and also came away with the freshman-sophomore crown, and the overall combined championship.

In the varsity standings, the Tigers nearly doubled Cahokia and Plainfield North, with Edwardsville winning with 107,5 points, and the Comanches and Plainfield North tying for second with 58 points each. In fourth place was Freeburg, with 55 points, and both Chatham Glenwood and Olney Richland County tied for fifth with 53 points each. Triad came in seventh with 44 points, while Mascoutah was 11th with 21 points, Alton tied for 12th with Tinley Park Andrew at 20 points apiece, O'Fallon tied for 14th with Altamont at 17 points each, Collinsville came in 16th with 15.5 points, Maryville Christian was 19th with 14 points, and Highland tied with Centralia for 20th with eight points each

Edwardsville edged out Plainfield North for first place in the freshman-sophomore meet, with Edwardsville having 26 points, to Plainfield North's 22. Mascoutah was third with 19 points, Cahokia was fourth at 17 points, and O'Fallon tied with Andrew for fifth with 15 points each. Highland was ninth with 10 points, Triad finished 11th with five points, and Collinsville was 12th with two points.

The Tigers took the combined title with 133.5 points, while Plainfield North was second at 80 points, Cahokia came in third with 75 points, Glenwood was fourth at 65 points, and Freeburg rounded out the top five with 55 points. Triad was seventh at 46 points, Mascoutah came in ninth at 40 points, O'Fallon was 11th at 32 points, Alton was 14th at 20 points, Highland came in 15th with 18 points, Collinsville was right beind in 16th with 17.5 points, and Maryville Christian was 20th at 14 points.



In the varsity results, the winner of the 100 meters was Colton Ladage of Glenwood, with a time of 10.91 seconds, with the Midgets' Riley Frech fifth at 11.13 seconds, and Jayden Holeman of the Redbirds eighth at 11.23 seconds. Keaton Koch of Mt. Vernon won the 200 meters with a time of 22.09 seconds,

with the Indians' Camren Reed seventh at 22.41 seconds. In the 400 meters, Corrion Raiford of Cahokia won the 400 meters at 50.42 seconds, with teammate Hartles Holman second at 50.81 seconds, Frech was third at 51.51 seconds, and Donnie Miller of Highland was fourth at 51.96 seconds.

Caden Wolfe of the Thunderbolts won the 800 meters at 1:56.79, with Zachary Duffie of Freeburg second at 1:56.87, Alton's Hank McClaine was fourth at 1:57.53, Drew Twyman of Triad came in fifth at 1:58.55, and O'Fallon's Robert Wocking was sixth at 1:58.37.In the 1,600 meters, the winner was Gavin Hall of Plainfield North at 4L27.09, with Noah Gallivan of the Redbirds second at 4:29.05, Twyman was fourth at 4:30.93, Edwardsville's Cooper Wittek was fifth at 4:31.47, and teammate Jackson Amick was sixth at 4:33.25. In the 3,200 meters, Zach Thoman o the Panthers won at 9:30.47, with the Tigers' Hugh Davis second at 9:35.00, Freeburgs Mark Rozhon was third at 9:57.06, and Jackson Elliott of Edwardsville was sixth at 0:56.40

In the hurdles races, Louis Yohannes of the Knights won the 110 meters at 14,40 seconds, with Nigel Gooden fourth at 15.25 seconds. In the 300 meters, the winner was Matt Pluff of the Midgets, with a time of 39.73 seconds, with Reginald Griffin of the Comanches second at 39.94 seconds, Gooden came in third at 39.97 seconds, and fourth place went to Kaden Wilson of Edwardsville at 40.69 seconds

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Edwardsville, who had a time of 41.67 seconds, while Triad was fourth at 42.81 seconds, and Cahokia came in sixth at 43.02 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Tigers won the race at 1:28.36, with the Knights sixth at 1:31.30, while Mascoutah was seventh at 1:31,60. The winner of the 4x400 meters was Edwardsville at 3:24.22, with Cahokia second at 3:27.12, third place went to Freeburg at 3:27.74, and in fifth place was Mascoutah at 3:33.55. In the 4x800 meters, the Tigers made it a sweep of the relays, winning with a time of 8:03.29. with the Indians second at 8:06.74.



In the field events, Devin Habermehl won the shot put, having a throw of 16.86 meters, with Maryville's Josh Coulby second at 16.47 meters, Devin Stukenberg of Edwardsville was fifth at 15.13 meters, and Bryce Van Tiegham of Triad was sixth at 15.03 meters. The discus throw was won by Iose Epenesa of the Tigers, having a toss of 58.77 meters, with Coulby third at 49.41 meters, and Javion Smith of Edwardsville came in fourth at 47.55 meters. The high jump was won by McKenzie Doe III of the Titans, who tied with Pluff, both going over at 2.00 meters, Doe taking first on the fewest misses rule. Devyon Hill-Lomax of the Tigers tied for third with Ben Road of Altamont, both going over at 1,90 meters, Hill-Lomax taking third on the fewest misses rule.

Parker Owens of Edwardsville tied with Zane Meier of Triad in the pole vault, both clearing 4.25 meters, Owens winning first on the fewest misses rule, while the Tigers' Eli Gilmer tying for third with Brian Niebrugge of Teutropolis at 4.10 meters, Gilmer taking third on the fewest misses rule. Rex Hallam of Richland County won the long jump, going 7.03 meters, with Pluff coming in fourth at 6.66 meters, Reed was fifth at 6.57 meters, and Edwardsville's Dean Williams was seventh at 6.39 meters. Treycen Bownes of Plainfield North won the triple jump, going 13.65 meters, with Cahokia's Victreze Thomas second at 13.52 meters, Loyal Patterson of Collinsville was fifth at 13.17 meters, and Jasaih Brown of Alton was sixth at 12.97 meters.

