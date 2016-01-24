EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys swim team scraped to a narrow 91-89 dual victory over O’Fallon on Saturday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Michael Johnson was the lone senior recognized in Edwardsville's last home meet of the season. Edwardsville head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said this meet was “very exciting” and the closest one his group had ever had as a team.

“This was our third dual meet against O’Fallon Township High School this year and we were hungry for another victory coming into the last part of the season,” he said. “We had won the last two showings against OTHS and I know the guys really wanted to sweep them this year in duals. However, O’Fallon came out and had a fantastic swim meet.”

Rhoten said each team was within one or two points of the other the entire meet. “It came down to a tie 90-90, before two disqualifications, one for each team, that caused the score to go in favor of EHS 91-89,” Rhotten said.

Rhoten mentioned key performances as:

Brian Baggette (junior) 200 free 1:50.09 and 500 free 4:55.95. Tyler Morris (junior) 50 free 22.58, 100 free 50.29. Noah May (freshman) 100 fly 58.84.

Porter LaVasseur, Carter Todd, Baggette and Morris were part of the 200-yard freestyle relay for the win with a time of 1:36.59. The Tigers’ 400 freestyle relay, Baggette, Morris, Michael Johnson and Graham Peterson placed first in a time of 3:33.81.

“The guys are incredibly tired and some of them are fighting off some sickness they had last week,” Rhoten said. “We are hoping to get some rest the rest of the weekend and then we travel up to Springfield on Saturday, January 30, to go against SHS in a dual meet. At this point we can see the light at the end of the tunnel then the rest is tapering for sectionals but it's still a ways off. “

