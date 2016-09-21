It was a day of celebration for Edwardsville girls tennis on Tuesday, with the Tigers blanking Waterloo and Collinsville 9-0 in separate meets. (Photo by Dan Brannan) EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls tennis team split their squads for a pair of wins Tuesday, both teams throwing 9-0 shutouts at Waterloo and at home against Collinsville.

The Tigers improved to 10-7-1 overall with the dual wins and to 4-0 in the Southwestern Conference.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Morgan Colbert, Grace Desse, Mackenzie Cadigan, Maria Mezo, Kilauren McMahon and Alyssa Wilson won singles matches against the Kahoks, while Colbert/Desse, Cadigan/Mezo and McMahon/Wilson took doubles wins.

Natalie Karibian, Abby Cimarolli, Annie McGinnis, Grace Trimpe, Noni Updyke and Emily Greer recorded singles wins against the Bulldogs, with the doubles teams of Karibian/Cimarolli, McGinnis/Updyke and Trimpe/Greer won in doubles.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers meet up with Jersey at home this afternoon. Jersey and Edwardsville will wear red shirts today in remembrance of Alton High tennis coach Robert Logan, who died this week.

“I think we continue to improve and get better,” Coach Dave Lipe said after Edwardsville’s matches. “We get a little better every week. Our girls are very close and like spending time with each other no petty rivalries. We have a really solid team and they are fun to coach.”

Lipe said the following Tuesday, Sept. 27, will be a key Southwestern Conference match at home against O’Fallon.

"The match with O’Fallon will be very close and competitive,” he said.

More like this:

Sep 19, 2024 - Redbirds Girls Tennis Triumph: First Win Over Lancers In Many Years, Plus Top Explorers

Oct 25, 2024 - Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athletes Of Month: Father McGivney's Tennis Duo Taylor-Beck Showcases Unmatched Chemistry

5 days ago - Ray'Sean Taylor Named OVC Player of the Week

Oct 29, 2024 - Auto Butler Male Athletes Of Month: Alton High Football Redbirds End Season With Two Consecutive Victories

Oct 26, 2024 - Roxana Shuts Out Marquette 42-0 As They Prepare For Postseason Play

 