EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls tennis team split their squads for a pair of wins Tuesday, both teams throwing 9-0 shutouts at Waterloo and at home against Collinsville.



The Tigers improved to 10-7-1 overall with the dual wins and to 4-0 in the Southwestern Conference.

Morgan Colbert, Grace Desse, Mackenzie Cadigan, Maria Mezo, Kilauren McMahon and Alyssa Wilson won singles matches against the Kahoks, while Colbert/Desse, Cadigan/Mezo and McMahon/Wilson took doubles wins.

Natalie Karibian, Abby Cimarolli, Annie McGinnis, Grace Trimpe, Noni Updyke and Emily Greer recorded singles wins against the Bulldogs, with the doubles teams of Karibian/Cimarolli, McGinnis/Updyke and Trimpe/Greer won in doubles.

The Tigers meet up with Jersey at home this afternoon. Jersey and Edwardsville will wear red shirts today in remembrance of Alton High tennis coach Robert Logan, who died this week.

“I think we continue to improve and get better,” Coach Dave Lipe said after Edwardsville’s matches. “We get a little better every week. Our girls are very close and like spending time with each other no petty rivalries. We have a really solid team and they are fun to coach.”

Lipe said the following Tuesday, Sept. 27, will be a key Southwestern Conference match at home against O’Fallon.

"The match with O’Fallon will be very close and competitive,” he said.

