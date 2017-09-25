GIRLS TENNIS

TIGERS SPLIT SATURDAY MEETS: After recording a pair of Friday wins, Edwardsville split a pair of meet Saturday in the Southern Illinois Duals at the EHS Tennis Center to send the Tigers' record to 17-10 on the season.

EHS defeated Normal University and Quincy in Friday's matches, but dropped a 7-0 decision to Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge their Saturday morning opener, but defeated Rock Island 5-0 in their tournament finale.

Annie McGinnis and Grace Hackett won singles matches for the Tigers against the Rocks, while Grace Desse/Abby Cimarolli, Chloe Trimpe/Mady Schreiber and Morgan Marshall/Kasey Schroeder all took wins in doubles.

Edwardsville heads to O'Fallon for a 3:30 p.m. Tuesday Southwestern Conference meet.