EDWARDSVILLE - Seniors Day was a time of reflection, conversation about a huge dual win over Springfield and a look ahead to this week’s sectional for six Edwardsville High School swimmers.

The six EHS senior boys swimmers are: Alex Naeger, Benny Benson, Tyler Morris, Brian Baggette, Chris McCartney and Spencer Sholl.

These are comments from each of the EHS seniors after an impressive dual victory over IHSA sectional favorite Springfield at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center:

Alex Naeger: “I am just really happy to be a part of it. I have been here for two years. It is great having this many seniors and we have such a large underclassmen group. Everybody is doing great and there is a lot of top leadership out here. We are hoping to finish the season really well. I used to play soccer and ultimate frisbee. I picked this up last year and I am really happy with it.”

Brian Baggette: “Today was just an amazing day and we tried to go as fast as we could go and hopefully this will send us out on a good note. This was a huge confidence boost today beating Springfield, the defending sectional champion. It is a testament to how much we have grown as a team. My goal at sectional is to make it back to state and compete for a finals slot. It would definitely be a big deal to have an actual state team go this year. These guys have worked so hard, they deserve it.”

Tyler Morris: “It has been amazing to go undefeated this season. With many good swimmers, it was a goal of ours to go undefeated and now hopefully win sectional. I am hoping to win an event at sectional and go to state. My biggest memory would be when we came here freshman year came here with plans for the building and here we are today for generations to come.”

Benny Benson: “I am really glad to be part of this team. I do enjoy swimming and improving and training harder and beating my times every meet. It is a real confidence booster to beat a team like this. They are an extremely fast team. Words can’t describe the feeling we are having right now. These young kids below us are already proving themselves to be some of the fastest members of the team. The ultimate goal is to make state and sectional. If we can be a team like this, sectional is a good possibility.”

Chris McCartney: “I just wanted something new to do and thought it would be a good thing to do to get in shape for football. This is the hardest sport I have ever done. The coaches are great and one of the funnest thing I have ever done. This has made a very big difference in my conditioning. I am in the best shape of my life. I will swim in college to keep in shape. I think a lot more football players should do it.”

Spencer Sholl: “We had some really good meets and really good races this year, especially the one today, the win over Springfield. I can’t explain how much this means. Springfield is such a good team. From the very beginning when gotten team one of our biggest goals don’t know if we thought we would be this far along. We are lucky doing so well. My shoulder is doing well. I am so glad I did the surgery when I did; I can swim these meets and I am not hurting. The goal now is to compete and beat Springfield in the sectional.”

