HIGHLAND - Edwardsville will be sending six wrestlers to state, while Collinsville qualified four, Roxana will have two in the state finals, and multiple school had at least one wrestler each qualify for the state meet, as the Tigers won the IHSA girls wrestling sectional at Highland High School on Saturday.

Edwardsville won with 152 points, with Collinsville finishing second with 105 points, Chatham Glenwood was third with 63 points, Tolono Unity came in fourth with 48 points, and Roxana and Vandalia tied for fifth with 47 points each. Granite City was seventh with 43.5 points, Cahokia came in eighth with 42 points, Belleville West tied for 12th with Toledo Cumberland at 35 points each, O'Fallon was 14th with 34 points, Civic Memorial came in 16th with 30 points, Highland at Mt. Zion tied for 18th place with 28 points apiece, and Triad was 25th with 23 points.

The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for the state meet in two weeks, and the area will be well represented.

In the 100-pound weight class, Edwardsville's Emma Rogers won the title, defeating Madelyn Murphy of Roxana 11-5, while Triad's Claire Crouch won third place over Nikolette Ronketto of West Frankfort 3-0. At 105 pounds, Chloe Skiles of the Shells won the final and championship by defeating Zoee Sadler of Anna-Jonesboro 7-2, while at 110 pounds, Rilynn Youker of Litchfield won the title by fall over Jala Singleton of Belleville West at 1:45, while third place went to Genevieve Dykstra of Edwardsville, who pinned Carly Ho of Rochester at 1:46. In the 115-pound division, CM's Kendal Moss-Smith finished fourth to qualify, losing in the third place bout to Delaney Ledbetter of Lawrenceville 8-7.

In the 120-pound class, the Kahoks' Londyn Long won the title, defeating Allie Chong of the Tigers by fall at 4:37, while at 125 pounds, Brooklyn Alldredge of Edwardsville finished in fourth to go to state, losing in the third place bout by fall to Leonie Dubson of Mattoon at 3:54. At 130 pounds, Collinsville's Addyson Bailey won the championship match by fall over Ava Beldo of Champaign Centennial at 2:50, while in the third place match, Te'Aja Young of Cahokia won over CM's Anna Dominguez by fall at 2:37. In the 135-pound division, Holly Zugmaier of Edwardsville won the title bout over Audrey Barnes of Granite City 4-0, while Avery Crouch of Dwight pinned O'Fallon's Scarlett Gentille at 42 seconds to win the third place bout.

Taylor Dawson of the Kahoks earned a return trip to state, this time at 140 pounds, with a 9-2 win over Rickasia Ivy of Urbana, while at 145 pounds, Tashieya Taylor of Collinsville won third place, winning over Avery Schlickman of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley by technical superiority 20-1 at 3:55. Kira Thompson of O'Fallon came in second in the 150-pound division, losing the title bout by fall to Anna Vasey of Tolono Unity at 1:39 while Freeburg's Grace Stratton won third place over Ava Robinson of Pontiac by fall at 1:21. At 170 pounds, Highland's August Rottmann won the championship by default over Demi Barnes of Granite City, while Cahokia's Jamyiah Holman won by fall in the third place match over Summer Nichols of Toledo Cumberland by fall at 2:44. In the 190-pound final, Vickie White of Edwardsville came in second, losing the final to Clifton Central's Payton Temple by fall at 1:29.

All the qualifiers will compete in the state finals in two weeks, Feb. 28-Mar. 1, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

