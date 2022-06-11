JOLIET – The Edwardsville High School baseball team has the opportunity to win their fourth state championship in program history today (June 11) when they take on the Mundelein High School Mustangs.

The Class 4A State Championship game will be played at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet, IL at 5:30 p.m. The field is located at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Dr, Joliet, IL 60432.

The Tigers defeated Brother Rice in the semifinals yesterday by a score of 7-4 to advance to the big game while the Mustangs shut out McHenry 12-0. Bennett Musser pitched all seven innings for the Mustangs and put in a dominant performance only allowing a single hit and picking up four strikeouts.

The Mustangs come into the game riding a six-game winning streak and have an overall record of 30-5. The Tigers are now 35-4 and have won eight straight.

Spencer Stearns started on the bump for Edwardsville in the semifinals and then Alec Marchetto threw three innings of relief. It will most likely be Gannon Burns getting the nod against the Mustangs in the championship game.

He has a record of 7-1 and has thrown 51 innings this season, second to only Stearns who’s tossed 62. Burns has an ERA of 2.06 and is averaging almost six strikeouts a game when starting.

Gannon's last time out was against Minooka in the Sectional Finals back on June 4. He threw all five innings and tossed nine K's and only allowed three hits in the 10-0 win over the Indians.

The bats have been hot for Edwardsville this postseason as they’ve outscored their opponents 59-13 heading into this championship game. Most of Mundelein’s playoff games have been decided by one run except the massive 12-0 win in the state semifinals and a 5-0 win back in the regional semifinals. They’ve played some close contests.

After taking down the number one team in the state, and 14th-ranked in the nation, the Tigers are full of confidence that they can get the job done this evening against Mundelein and pick up a fourth state championship for their program.

