WESTMONT - Edwardsville's Scout Jackson finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke to lead the Tigers at the IHSA girls state swimming meet, held over the weekend at the FHC Natatorium in Westmont.

Jackson missed qualifying in the 100-yard butterfly, but finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke, having a time of 56.75 seconds.

Aurora Rosary Catholic won the state championship with 290 points, with second place going to Winnetka New Trier second with 272 points, third place went to St. Charles North with 251 points, in fourth place was Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson with 176 points, and LaGrange Lyons rounded out the top five with 146 points. The Tigers ended up 13th with 46 points, and the Panthers ended up in a three-way tie for 18th with Rockford Christian and Schaumburg, all three teams scoring 32 points.

In the finals, the 200-yard medley relay team of Jackson, Karis Chen, Reilly Curry, and Grace Oertle wound up 12th overall, finishing fourth in the B final with a time of 1:45.78, while in the B final of the 200-yard freestyle, Laine Curry of the Tigers finished seventh, 15th overall, coming in at 1:53.52.

Article continues after sponsor message

Oertle was 16th overall in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing eighth in the B final at 23.89 seconds. Edwardsville's 200-yard freestyle relay team of Oertle, Jackson, Reilly Curry, and Laine Curry placed seventh in the A final, coming in at 1:35.74.

In Friday's preliminaries, Edwardsville qualified 13th in the 200-yard medley relay, coming in at 1:46.17, while in the 200-yard freestyle, Laine Curry qualified 14th at 1:52.45,

In the 200-yard individual medley, Reilly Curry had a time of 2:09.89, and teammate Georgia Samet came in at 2:12.37, both missing the cut for the finals.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Oertle qualified in 15th with a time of 23.69 seconds, while in the one-meter springboard diving competition, the Tigers' McLarin Seaton had a total of 167.90 points, and did not qualify for the finals. In the 100-yard butterfly, Jackson finished with a time of 57.20 seconds, while Reilly Curry had a time of 58.69 seconds, neither one qualifying for the finals. In the 100-yard freestyle, Albertyn qualified in third, having a time of 50.01 seconds, while over in the 500-yard freestyle, Stooke had a time of 5:21.43, failing to advance to the final.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team qualified in seventh at 1:35.53, while in the 100-yard backstroke, Jackson went through in fifth at 55.92 seconds, with Laine Curry coming in at 57.99 seconds, missing the cut.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Samet had a time of 1:06.55, Chen came in at 1:06.60, and Kallie Hubbard of Highland had a time of 1:07.55, but all three failed to qualify for the finals. Finally, the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Oertle, Laine Curry, Samet, and Chen came in at 3:34.69, but failed to qualify for the finals.

More like this: