EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers secured a 7-6 victory over the Belleville East Lancers on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, scoring the winning run on the final play of the game in the IHSA Sectional Semifinal, which was held in Mascoutah.

Trailing 4-0 early in the second inning, Edwardsville mounted a comeback against Belleville East. The Lancers initially took the lead in the top of the second when an error, a single by Ary Kohler, and a home run by Abi Monroe combined to put four runs on the board.

In the bottom of the third, the Tigers put up three runs to trail 4-3.

Edwardsville took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with a pair of runs. Sophie Antonini singled up the middle, and Riley Nelson followed with a sacrifice fly, making it 5-4.

Belleville East reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Reese Brueggeman’s walk and a wild pitch allowed the Lancers to add a run, making the score 6-5.

However, Edwardsville rallied in the bottom of the seventh. Maksine Straub grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run, and Remington Werden doubled to center field, driving in the decisive run to give the Tigers the 7-6 lead.

Nelson earned the win for Edwardsville, pitching seven innings with seven hits allowed, six runs (none earned), six strikeouts, and five walks.

Olivia Hemmerle took the loss for Belleville East after six and one-third innings, surrendering seven runs (four earned) on nine hits, with five strikeouts and three walks.

Monroe led Belleville East offensively with two hits in three at-bats and two runs batted in. Kohler also contributed two hits.

For Edwardsville, Werden and Antonini each recorded two hits. Nelson and Antonini were particularly effective, driving in two runs apiece.

Edwardsville will now face Bradley Bourbonnais in the sectional final on Friday in Normal at 4:30.

