EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville girls’ softball team scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, while Kay Swanson and Ryleigh Owens combined for four strikeouts and allowed one hit as the Tigers defeated Chatham Glenwood 1-0 in a game played Monday at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The Tigers scored the game’s only run without benefit of a hit, as Titans pitcher Terin Teeter didn’t allow a hit in throwing a complete game, striking out nine.

The Titans had an early chance, as Josie Long drew a one-out walk, but was forced at second by Maya Black, who was then caught stealing as Moe Kastens threw to Maria Smith for the third out of the inning.

The Tigers scored the only run of the game in the fourth, starting with a walk to Smith, who was sacrificed to second by Katherine Bobinski-Boyd. Smith then went to third on Kastens’ fly out to left, and Lexi Gorniak drew a walk, but on a pickoff attempt, Smith scored when the throw got away, but Gorniak was out at second trying to advance on the throw, making it 1-0 Edwardsville.

Kelsie Hammond led off the fifth with the game’s only hit, a single to right, and then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Paige High drew a walk, after which Owens was brought in, and got a fielder’s choice force out at third, and a ground out to end the inning. The Titans had a one-out walk in the sixth for their last baserunner, but didn’t threaten as Edwardsville came away with the 1-0 win.

Both Swanson and Owens had two strikeouts each as Edwardsville improved their mark to 16-3. Alton hosts Edwardsville in a key Southwestern Conference game Tuesday, then host East St. Louis in another conference game on Thursday. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

