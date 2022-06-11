PEORIA - Sydney Lawrence drove home the go-ahead runs in the top of the fourth with a two-run double to the wall in left-center to put Edwardsville ahead, Jillian Hawkes drove in what proved to be the winning run with an RBI single and Ryleigh Owens went all the way inside the circle, striking out four as the Tigers came from behind to win the third and fourth place game over Barrington 4-3 in the IHSA Class 4A state tournament Saturday afternoon at Peterson Hotels Field at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

The Tigers bounced back well from a tough 2-0 loss to St. Charles North in Friday evening's second semifinal to take the consolation game and the third-place trophy.

The Fillies took the lead in the home half of the first inning when, with one out, pitcher Allie Goodwin singled and catcher Emma Kavanagh drew a walk. Ainsley Muno singled to load the bases, with the throw to the plate getting away for an error, allowing Goodwin to score and Muno to advance to third. A ground out to second by Ellie WIntringer scored Muno to make the score 2-0 for Barrington, with a grounder back to the box ending the inning.

In the meantime, Goodwin faced the minimum in the first three innings, allowing a leadoff walk to Owens, but was picked off first on a good throw by Kavanagh. Goodwin struck out two in the first three innings to help preserve the Fillies lead.

The Tigers scored four times in the fourth to take the lead, starting with a base hit by Owens, who was forced at second on a grounder by Avery Hamilton. Sydney Lane walked and Lexie Griffin singled home Hamilton with the first run to make it 2-1. Lawrence came through with her two-run double to score both Lane and Griffin to put Edwardsville ahead 3-2 and the Tigers extended the lead one out later on Jillian Hawkes' RBI single to right. Lawrence beat the throw to the plate, but Hawkes was thrown out at second to end the inning, but putting Edwardsville ahead 4-2.

Owens got out of a first and second jam in the third with a strikeout and a force at third, but ran into trouble in the fifth, as walks to Goodwin, Muno and Nikki Vojack loaded the bases with two out. Tegan Buckley's grounder to third forced Muno to end the inning and preserve the Tigers' lead.

The Fillies pulled a run back in the home half of the sixth as Amanda Glowacki led off with a triple to the wall in left, just past the left fielder. Lexi Thomas struck out, but Brynn Nevers singled home Glowacki to make the score 4-3 for Edwardsville. A force play at second and a ground out ended the inning, and in the bottom of the seventh, Owens set the side down in order, striking out Vojack to end the game and give the Tigers third place.



Edwardsville ends its remarkable season 33-4, which included a 21-game winning streak after losing the season opener to Freeburg. The Fillies season ends with a 33-7 record. St. Charles North met Chicago Marist Catholic for the Class 4A championship.

