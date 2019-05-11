EDWARDSVILLE – Katherine Bobinski-Boyd, Moe Kastens and Jayna Connoyer all had RBIs in a key fifth inning, while Kay Swanson and Ryleigh Owens combined to allow only three hits and one run as Edwardsville defeated Jersey 3-1 in a softball game played Friday at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Swanson and the Panthers’ Claire Anderson engaged in a very good dual for the first four innings before Jersey had an opportunity in the fifth. After a leadoff walk to Shelby Koenig, Owens came in to pitch and got Emma Plasmeier to hit into a fielder’s choice to force Koenig, but then Brooke Tuttle singled to center to advance Plasmeier. Both runners advanced on Melissa Weishaupt’s sacrifice bunt, but Lauren Brown grounded out to third to end the inning.

The Tigers then scored their three runs to take the lead. It started with back-to-back doubles by Sydney Lawrence and Connoyer, with Lawrence scoring to make it 1-0. One out later, Bobinski-Boyd singled home Connoyer with the second run, then Bobinski-Boyd stole second and came in on a Kastens single to make it 3-0. A double play ended the inning.

Owens held Jersey in check until the seventh, with everything happening after two out. Tuttle singled to left, Weishaupt reached on an error, with Tuttle going to second, and an RBI single by Brown that scored Tuttle to make it 3-1. Chelsea Maag lined to second to end the game.

Tuttle had two hits on the day, with Brown and Lauren Rexing having the other Jersey hits. Connoyer had two hits on the afternoon for Edwardsville, with Bobinski-Boyd, Lexi Gorniak, Kastens, Lawrence, Mackenzie Owens and Swanson having the other hits.

Swanson pitched four-plus innings, giving up only one hit, while Owens got the win in relief, striking out one. Anderson pitched a complete game for the Panthers, fanning two.

The Tigers are now 19-4 and host Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference game Saturday morning at 11 a.m., then host Highland on Monday and O’Fallon on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. starts. Jersey falls to 20-10 and plays their regular season home finale against Civic Memorial Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., then travels to Alton May 18 in a 10 a.m. start.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

