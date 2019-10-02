FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 8, NOTRE DAME 1: Mattie Norton had a hat trick, while Quiana Johnson scored twice as Edwardsville defeated Notre Dame of south St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

Johnson scored the Tigers’ first two goals at 3:22 and 6:25 in the first half to give Edwardsville the lead, then Norton scored at 9:36 and 22:42, then completed her hat trick at 34:29.

Rachel Goebel, Mak Keller and Jessica Glenn also scored for the Tigers, and Leah Griffin had four saves on the day.

Edwardsville goes to 7-3-1 on the year, while the Rebels are now 4-7-0.