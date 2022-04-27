EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls track team won the large school Madison County meet in great fashion Tuesday afternoon at the Winston Brown Track and Field Center at Edwardsville High.

The Tigers won the meet going away with 173 points, with Triad coming in second with 101 points, Alton finished third with 86 points, Highland came in fourth with 76 points, Collinsville was fifth with 72 points and Granite City was sixth at 42 points.

Blakely Hockett was a big standout on the day for the Tigers in the hurdles. In the 100-meter hurdles, Hockett dominated the field in first with a time of 16.50 seconds, with teammate Sydnee Campbell second at 17.43 seconds and Kayla Edwards of the Knights was third at 18.04 seconds. The 300 meters was taken by Hockett, coming in at 49.66 seconds, with Campbell second at 50.23 seconds and Edwards was again third, having a time of 51.23 seconds.

In the 400 meters, Jordan Gary of the Kahoks won the race with a time of 1:03.46, with Khaliyah Goree of the Redbirds second at 1:04.09 and Edwardsville's Jillian Nelson was third at 1:04.19.

The Tigers went one-two in the 800 meters, with Riley Knoyle winning with a time of 2:25.71 and Olivia Coll right behind at 2:26.16. Third place went to Maddie Dortch of Highland at 2:30.23. In the 1,600 meters, Edwardsville's Maya Lueking won with a time of 5:31.64, with Sophie Paschel of the Redbirds second at 5:42.66 and Ana Keller of Triad third at 5:46.21. Edwardsville again went one-two in the 3,200 meters, with Emily Nuttall winning at 11:35.72 and Emma Patrick second at 11:55.21. Faith Brindley of Highland came in third at 12:47.40.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Collinsville, who had a time 51.29 seconds, with Alton second at 51.59 seconds and third place went to Edwardsville at 52.48 seconds. In the 4x200 relay, the Kahoks again won, with a time of 1:50.72, with the Tigers coming in second at 1:52.25 and the Knights were in third at 1:52.26. The 4x400 meters saw Edwardsville win the race at 4:15,82, with Triad in second at 4:25.46 and the Bulldogs third at 4:29.40. In the 4x800 meters, Edwardsville were the winners at 10:20,45, while Triad was second at 10:28.48 and Collinsville was in third at 11:50.48.

Over in the field events, Lilly Cawvey of Triad and Jayda Duke of Alton tied for first in the high jump, both going over at 1,50 meters, with Cawvey taking the fewest misses tiebreak, while both Dallas Jenkins of Edwardsville tied for third with Jada Bruce of Alton at 1.45 meters, Jenkins taking third on the fewer misses rule. The pole vault was won by Triad's Morgan Noyes, who cleared 3.06 meters to win, with Lydia Hadowsky of Highland and Riley Cissell of Triad tying for second at 2.60 meters, Hadowsky winning the fewest misses tiebreak to come in second.

In the long jump, Raglin won her third event of the day, having a leap of 16 feet, nine inches to take the event, with Edwardsville's Paige Sanders second with a jump of 16 feet, three inches and Goree third at 15 feet, eight-and-one-half inches. The triple jump went to Zay Hoover of the Tigers, who went 10.11 meters to win, with Sydney Sommer of the Kahoks second at 9.81 meters and Highland's Cheyenne Choat third at 9.53 meters.

The shot put was won by Josie Hapack of Highland, who had a throw of 11.80 meters, with Emily Sykes of the Warriors second at 11.36 meters, and Jenkins coming in third at 10.40 meters. In the discus throw, Hapack and Sykes were again one-two, with Hapack having a throw of 39.82 meters, with Sykes the runner-up at 38.28 meters and Edwardsville's Kaitlyn Morningstar coming in third at 35.41 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

