EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville softball player Sarah Hangsleben is taking the next big step in her career next fall after signing a letter of intent to attend Villlanova University.

“I'm really excited (about heading to Villanova),” Hangsleben said about her decision to attend the Big East school. “I really liked the strong academic and athletic program that they have; it was a great fit for me.

“I'm excited for the competition” that will be found in the Big East. “I'm excited about the new environment I'm going to be in” going from the St. Louis area to the Philadelphia area.

The decision for Hangsleben to head to attend Villanova did not surprise her head softball coach Lori Blade.

“I'm not one bit surprised," Blade said. “Sarah's very capable about going out on her own; she's a very mature young lady that has developed over the years for us and is a very smart kid that understands what's going on with the game.

“She got the opportunity last year to come in for us in right field and won that position, solidified that for us when it was a question and had a great year at the plate.”

Hangsleben hit .455 for the Tigers last season with 48 RBIs while hitting 11 home runs and scoring 37 runs for EHS with seven doubles and five triples; she had a .504 on-base percentage and a .909 slugging percentage. Hangsleben is unsure of what she will major in at Villanova, but hopes to major “either in nursing or in the sciences,” she said.

“I just hope to contribute to the team, whether that be offense or defense,” Hangsleben said of being a part of the Wildcats.

