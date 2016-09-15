Tigers romp past Belleville West in girls dual tennis match
GIRLS TENNIS
EDWARDSVILLE 9, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Edwardsville won all nine of the day’s matches in straight sets as the Tigers threw a 9-0 shutout over Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference meet in Belleville Tuesday.
The Tigers took their record to 7-5 overall and 2-0 in the SWC with the win.
Morgan Colbert, Natalie Karibian, Grace Desse, Mackenzie Cadigan, Maria Mezo and Abby Cimarolli all won their singles flights, Karibian winning her match without dropping a game. Colbert/Desse, Karibian/Cimarolli and Cadigan/Mezo also won their doubles matches, Colbert/Desse winning without losing a game in the match.
The Tigers take on Belleville East on the road Thursday afternoon.
