GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 9, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Edwardsville won all nine of the day’s matches in straight sets as the Tigers threw a 9-0 shutout over Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference meet in Belleville Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers took their record to 7-5 overall and 2-0 in the SWC with the win.

Morgan Colbert, Natalie Karibian, Grace Desse, Mackenzie Cadigan, Maria Mezo and Abby Cimarolli all won their singles flights, Karibian winning her match without dropping a game. Colbert/Desse, Karibian/Cimarolli and Cadigan/Mezo also won their doubles matches, Colbert/Desse winning without losing a game in the match.

The Tigers take on Belleville East on the road Thursday afternoon.

More like this: