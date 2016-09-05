GRANITE CITY - Edwardsville head cross country coach George Patrylak was greeted with quite a surprise of girls finishes in the Granite City Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

Leading the pack were freshman Abby Korak, who was second overall (18:34.83). Sophomore Abby Schrobilgen, Edwardsville (18:59.54); and sophomore Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville (19:09.45) rounded out Edwardsville’s top 10 finishers.

Senior Julianna Determan was 14th (19:22.24); followed by teammates Maddie Miller (17th, 19:27.22); Payton Flowers (24th, 19:38.05); and Victoria Vegher, 34th, 20:00.12).

“I was very pleased with our girls,” he said. “When I looked at the girls team I knew we would be solid and return with five of our top seven from last year returning and our freshman – Abby Korak – leading the pack as the No. 1 runner. What surprised me was our second and third place finishes. Abby Schrobilgen ran a great race and finished second with our runners. Jaycie Hudson was not a varsity distance runner last season in track and was told to make the team she would have to run distances. She was brave and stuck it out and today ran 4 minutes faster than she did last year and was our third-place overall runner.”

Patrylak said to have six of his ladies place in the top 24 of a meet with more than 30 girls teams was quite an accomplishment.

Here are results from the girls division of the Granite City Invitational:

GIRLS VARSITY

Edwardsville – 49

O'Fallon – 105

Freeburg – 129

Waterloo – 180

Chatham Glenwood – 218

Breese Mater Dei – 240

Mount Vernon – 248

Mascoutah – 251

Herculaneum, Mo. - 255

Carbondale – 264

Triad – 290

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin – 327

Quincy – 343

Belleville East – 344

Jacksonville – 384

Belleville Althoff – 418

Highland – 450

Springfield – 463

Collinsville – 511

East St. Louis – 526

Jersey – 531

Roxana – 563

Farmington, Mo. - 589

Granite City – 617

Dupo – 640

Alton – 695

Civic Memorial, Piasa Southwestern, East Alton-Wood River – No Score

INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN

Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo (18:10.13); Abby Korak, Edwardsville (18:34.83); Kate Bushue, Mount Vernon (18:37.46); Nautica Stricklin, Herculaneum (18:41.30); Samanatha Hengehold, Highland (18:55.37); Abby Schrobilgen, Edwardsville (18:59.54); Breanna Chandler, Freeburg (19:02.98); Seleiya Wilson, Belleville East (19:03.70); Katie Curry, Chatham Glenwood (19:07.88); Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville (19:09.45)

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

EDWARDSVILLE: Julianna Determan, 14th (19:22.24); Maddie Miller, 17th (19:27.22); Payton Flowers, 24th (19:38.05); Victoria Vegher, 34th (20:00.12)

ALTON: Morgan Rauscher, 124th (22:40.39); Emma Voumad, 150th (23:48.57)

GRANITE CITY: Alyssa Comer, 69th (21:10.65); Chessy Nikonowicz, 99th (22:01.49)

ROXANA: Shalyn Edwards, 77th (21:27.47); Michaela Tarpley, 104th (22:10.67)

JERSEY: Kaleigh Grace, 83rd (21:39.08); Lexi Liles, 93rd (21:51.56)

CIVIC MEMORIAL: Zoey Lewis, 112th (22:19.31)

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN: Isabella Wolff, 132nd (23:00.56); Ashley Moore, 135th (23:04.09)

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Carissa Gilreath, 138th (23:17.68)

GIRLS JUNIOR VARSITY

O'Fallon – 44

Edwardsville – 61

Chatham Glenwood – 84

Springfield – 121

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin – 155

Freeburg – 158

Highland – 206

Salem – 223

Waterloo – 260

Farmington, Mo. - 274

Breese Mater Dei – 293

Belleville West – 313

Jacksonville – 334

Belleville Althoff – 354

East St. Louis – 396

Mascoutah – 443

Alton, Jersey, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana – No Score

INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN

Kiara Delgado, Edwardsville (19:55.39); Ella Kurmann, Springfield (20:05.85); Kaya DeCastro, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 20:09.19; Kaitlyn Walker, O'Fallon (20:10.52); Kennison Adams, Edwardsville (20:19.84); Janelle Vollmer, O'Fallon (20:35.53); Donna Hansen, Chatham Glenwood (20:51.17); Jade Anderson, Chatham Glenwood (20:57.55); Abby George, Springfield (20:59.98); Shay Doty, Springfield (21:08,80)

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

EDWARDSVILLE: Honor Dimick, 16th (21:32.00); Savannah Brannan, 21st (21:55.16); Jacquelin Anderson, 22nd (21:57.57); Caitlyn Scheibal, 29th (22:20.28)

ALTON: Rachel Held, 105th (27:30.86); Madeline Croxford, 108th (27:38.68)

JERSEY: Grace Sharich, 66th (24:55.86); Rachel Murray, 68th (25:03.90)

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN: Rachel Lahey, 103rd (27:13.38)

ROXANA: Karla Tovar, 70th (25:15.79); Meg Bosse, 98th (26:40.20)

