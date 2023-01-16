SALEM - Thomas Rice and Nevin Guetterman advanced for Edwardsville and Andrew Neumann went through for Triad while Brandon Campbell led Collinsville's team to their own sectional next week as Salem won its own IHSA boys bowling regional tournament Saturday at Salem Bowl.

The Wildcats won the regional with a six-game team score of 6,639, with Mascoutah coming in second with a 6,442, O'Fallon was third with a 6,295 and the Kahoks took the fourth and final team spot with a 6,130. Triad came in fifth with a 5,616 score, with Breese Central coming in sixth at 5,470, seventh place went to Centralia with a 5,276, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was eight at 5,898, the Tigers were ninth with a score of 5,196 and Trenton Wesclin rounded out the top ten with a score of 5,141.

Highland came in 11th with a 5,107, in 12th place was Lebanon at 5,067, 13th place went to Freeburg at 4,992, in 14th place was Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran with a 4,787, Metro-East Lutheran was 15th at 4,735 and Louisville North Clay came in 16th with a score of 3,292.

Salem's Charlie Hunter was the individual champion with a six-game score of 1,448, while Neumann was the second individual qualifier with a 1,211, Rice went through with a 1,166 and Guetterman qualified with a score of 1,161.

Article continues after sponsor message

Campbell led the Kahoks with a six-game total of 1,388, while Mason Foley tossed a 1,274, Ben Sloan had a 1,234 series, Cole Buckman had a series of 1,145 and Jacob Taylor tossed a 1,089 series.

In addition to Neumann, Triad saw Brock Lynch and Jordan Young each throw a 1,129 series, while Andrew Carter has a score of 1,098, Justin Spencer had a three-game series of 564, Brice Riggar had a two-game set of 367 and Damon Willis had a single game of 118. In addition to both Rice and Guetterman, the Tigers saw Carter McFarland have a six-game series of 1,070, Ben Molina had a 908 score, Robert Molina had a two-game set of 328, Tristan Ariana had a two-game series of 299 and Logan Bertles had a twp-game set of 264.

The Bulldogs were led by Tallon Vrell with a 1,047 series, while Blake Ernst throw a 1,004 set, Dalton Geiger had a five-game score of 888, Travis Gieseking had a five-game series of 862, Cole Korte had a five-game set of 859 and Josh Athmer threw a three-game series of 447. Metro-East was led by Joey Crivello's five-game series of 814, while Jakob Fiado had a five-game set of 804, Steven Norberg tossed a five-game series of 774, J.D. Hatton threw a five-game set of 772, Cody Steele had a two-game set of 276 and Josh Fields had a two-game series of 260.

The qualifying teams, including the Kahoks, and individuals go through to the Collinsville sectional next Saturday at Camelot Bowl, starting at 9 a.m., with the state tournament being held at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon on Jan. 27-28.

More like this: