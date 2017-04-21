EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls soccer team is finally starting to find the back of the net.

The Tigers, who had been having some scoring, have now scored eight times in their last three matches, including three goals Thursday evening as EHS defeated Chatham Glenwood 3-1 in their first match following a break in the schedule to go to 8-3-2 on the year while handing the Titans their first loss of the season; they dropped to 7-1-1.

“The story of our season was that we had been having some trouble scoring,” said Tiger coach Abby Comerford. “We've scored eight goals in three games; it's great to see. The girls played together as a team – every single one of those girls.”

The key element is that of the current scoring run, no one player has dominated; the Tigers have gotten goals from many different players. “That's great to see,” Comerford said. “That shows we've got a lot of diversity on the team – tonight was an absolutely beautiful win, especially after (the Tigers') spring break. We took a little time off and being able to come out here and get the win against a very, very good Chatham team – it's great to see as a coach.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers fell behind early when the Titans' Claire Torry launched a shot that EHS goalkeeper Regan Windau jumped up to try to corral, but the shot just went above her hands and settled into the back of the net in the 10th minute. “It was a great shot,” Comerford said. “It was right over Regan's head and Regan reached for it; she just couldn't put a hand on it. It was a absolutely beautiful shot.”

Edwardsville's response was to keep coming after the Titans to score an equalizing goal. “It just shows the girls don't quit,” Comerford said.

The Tigers responded by getting the tying goal in the 40th minute when Emma Sitton found Ashlin West in front; West waited and tucked the ball behind Titan goalkeeper Jenna Wilson to send the teams to the half even at 1-1. Edwardsville didn't waste much time going ahead in the second half when Taylor Hansen took a shot that bounced off the crossbar, with Megan Woll there to gather the rebound and put it away in the 42nd minute to put EHS ahead 2-1.

The Tigers kept pressing for a goal and got it in the 73rd minute when Sydni Stevens found a rebound off a shot and knocked it home for an insurance goal.

Windau ended the match with three saves to her credit; Edwardsville travels to Gene Baker Field in Granite City for a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Southwestern Conference match against the Warriors, then travel to St. Louis County for a 4 p.m. Wednesday match at St. Joseph's Academy.

More like this: