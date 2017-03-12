EDWARDSVILLE - Under head boys track coach Chad Lakatos, Edwardsville High School has been developing a legacy.

Two years ago, the Tigers captured a state large schools track and field championship. This past year Edwardsville finished second and if Friday’s Edwardsville Tiger Indoor Meet at Principia College was any indication, the team is primed for another run at a state crown this year.

Team standings were not kept in the meet, but the Tigers dominated several events.

Returning shot put/discus thrower A.J. Epenesa did not compete in the meet because of Tigers' post-season basketball run, but several others, including state champion 110-meter high hurdler Travis Anderson did shine. Anderson broke a meet record in the 60-meter high hurdles with a time of 8.04. Epenesa is the returning state champion in the discus for the Tigers.

“He is looking good,” Lakatos said of Anderson. “It is early and we are just trying to fine tune some things with him, but he is off to a great start.”

Tigers’ long jumper Devonte Tincher broke the meet record in the long jump with a leap of 22-3.75. Lakatos said Tincher had a good day and it was exciting he broke the meet record.

Distance runner Max Hartmann blazed the trail in the 3,200 for the Tigers, taking first place in 10:30.25. Lakatos praised the work of distance coach George Patrylak with the boys and said he expects strong performances this season from the middle to longer distance races.

Roland Prenzler showed early season prowess for the Tigers, clipping a 4:36 time in the 1,600 and “looked good,” Lakatos said. Franky Romano ran a leg on the 4 x 800 relay and clocked a blazing 1:59.4 split, Lakatos added.

Justin White was a first-place finisher in the high jump, clearing 6-4. White beat two top-notch East St. Louis high jumpers Malcom Bell and Edgar Jones, who both cleared 6-2.

Pole vaulter Blake Neville captured first for the Tigers, clearing 12-0.

Coach Matt Martin guides the shot put crew and Bruce Wachowski didn’t disappoint Friday, placing second with a toss of 49-11. Alton’s Karen Samelton won that event with a toss of 50-4 and showed he is set for a solid outdoor season.

Alton’s other top finisher was sprinter Earlie Brown in the freshman-sophomore 60-meter dash, with a time of 7.26. The Tigers Dionte Rogers was third there, 7.37. Tony Smith of Alton was third in the 200 meters with a time of 24.49.

The Tigers won the 4 x 200 relay with a time of 1:31.26 and was second in the 4 x 400 with a time of 3:33.76. Edwardsville won the freshman-sophomore 4 x 800 relay with a time of 8:49.60.

Edwardsville hurdler Jordan Lewis won the freshman-sophomore 60-meter high hurdles in a clocking of 9.06.

